Bachelor Ben is back! Ben Higgins first stole our hearts on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, vying for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s love on the hit ABC reality show.

Now, just ahead of his return as the newest Bachelor in the upcoming Season 20, we're taking a look back at some of the 27-year-old software salesman’s most memorable moments on The Bachelorette.

Higgins, who won over fans with his honesty and puppy dog eyes, confessed his love to Bristowe, 30, while the pair were on a whirlwind trip in Ireland.

“I’m just trying to be as logical as possible, because I am falling in love with you and there’s not a question in my mind,” he stuttered as the two picnicked on a scenic hillside. “But I’m just thinking if it’s the situation, if it’s the place I’ve been put in… but when you find that person, why not dive in and… start a life together?”

The Colorado native also memorably reassured Bristowe that he was not a virgin, and later confessed that his biggest fear was “the idea that you could be not loved back, or possibly unlovable.”

In the end, Bristowe chose Shawn Booth over both him and runner-up Nick Viall.

“I’ll miss that girl,” the Season 20 Bachelor said in the limo upon his elimination. “I’m gonna miss her a lot.”

Watch the video montage above and relive some of Higgins’ biggest moments. The Bachelor returns for Season 20 on Jan. 4 on ABC.

