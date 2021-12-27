This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

We often see a bad credit score as the end of the world, but this is not quite the case. If you have an abysmal credit score, you still have multiple options, and a credit card is one of them. Getting yourself a credit card can help you tackle your low credit score. If your credit score ranges from 300 to 600, you should consider getting a credit card for bad credit.

Although a credit card for bad credit comes up with limited options, it is still better than getting rejected in multiple places due to your poor score. In addition to this, the primary purpose of credit cards for bad credit is to rebuild your credit score. Once you have gained enough advantage from your card, you can discard it and pursue a relatively better option.

If you have decided to get a credit card, there are multiple options to choose from. We have combined all of the top-notch companies that can serve and benefit you in this case. The companies that provide you credit cards for bad credit with reasonable charges and significant benefits are rated as good ones in the market.

In addition, credit cards should add to your credit score. So, before choosing any credit card company, a consumer should consider these things. We have explicitly noted everything mentioned while listing out the best credit cards for bad credit. So, read on to learn more.

Top 5 Best Credit Cards For Bad Credit In 2022:

OpenSky: Top-Rated Credit Card for Bad Credit Surge Mastercard: Trusted for Guaranteed Credit Card Approval First Access: Popular Secured Credit Card FIT Mastercard: Credit Card Offers for Bad Credit Reflex Mastercard: Credit Card for Bad Credit Instant Approval

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. OpenSky: Top-Rated Credit Card for Bad Credit

If you have been suffering from bad credit for a long time, OpenSky is the right place for you. It is a comfortable place to accommodate consumers with poor credit scores. The company makes the experience of waiting for a credit check comfortable for customers, and you can easily qualify even if your credit is not quite perfect.

The annual fee of OpenSky is $35, which is pretty reasonable compared to the organization’s benefits. Since the company does not mind your credit score, you should be satisfied with $35 as a yearly fee. OpenSky’s recommended credit score to get approved ranges from 300 to 689.

However, the company’s interest rate might be something that can bother you. OpenSky has set its APR, also known as interest rate, to 17.39%, and it is the only thing that concerns most customers. So, if you are not facing any difficulties with your credit score, or if your credit score is higher than 639 or 700, you should adopt other options.

What other benefits does OpenSky provide? This credit card company is one of those few groups that does not ask for a bank account, so you can proceed without having one in any bank. Also, it benefits customers looking forward to building their credit but cannot, as they lack a bank account.

You can manage to get a credit card through OpenSky in a relatively easy and painless way. You do not need to provide extensive personal details or bank statements, and you can apply for a credit card through the most straightforward process on the company’s website. The team will contact you as soon as possible, and you will get your card in no time.

Highlights

The company proposes a variety of unique offers. Let us take a look at some of their appealing features:

Low Deposits and Availability of Installments: OpenSky credit card holders can also complete their deposits through minimum installments occasionally. In addition to this, the company allows you to deposit money as small as $200.

Higher Credit Line: Once customers make their payments on time, they can get permission to have a higher credit line within six months. What is best is that no additional deposit amount is needed to access a higher credit line.

No Upgrade to Unsecured Credit Card: Once you have your secured credit card to serve your credit score, you can upgrade it to an unsecured credit card. So, if you decide to change the type of credit card after successfully building a good credit score, you might be unable to do so. In this case, your only option as a credit card holder is closing your account or keeping it open in the same way, i.e., a secure account.

Credit Bureau Reporting: OpenSky reports all of the payment details to all three credit bureaus. So, this decreases any chance of fraudulent activity or hard cash deposits.

Pros

No credit check required

No bank account needed

Easy process

Cons

Relatively high-interest rate

Annual fees

#2. Surge Mastercard: Trusted for Guaranteed Credit Card Approval

One of the legit online platforms for getting a credit card is this website. It is rated high by many analyzers and customers due to its low-risk percentage regarding the safety of consumers’ money and personal information.

A thing that we often find lacking in other online platforms is a user-friendly atmosphere digitally. The website makes sure you get information and service in the most accessible way, and the developers have designed the website according to customer needs.

As the website domain explains itself, the company offers Surge cards. The Surge Mastercard is one of the best credit cards if you struggle with a bad credit score, and you can collect it through a simple process.

You can qualify easily for a Surge Mastercard even if you have a minimum credit score. The card will collect your essential information, and the company will report every detail to all three bureaus. So, you can get it easily without any hard credit check, and all of your personal data remains safe and secure.

As soon as you move to the website’s homepage, an application form will appear on the screen. It will ask for basic information such as name, address, state, social security number, and monthly income. If you pass the criteria set regarding your monthly earnings and income source, you will quickly proceed to the final steps.

Highlights

SSL Certificate: All of the data shared between the consumer and the browser is end-to-end encrypted. Only those platforms concerned about your privacy and security use SSL certificates, which ensure no third party can view your communication with the website.

Rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau: Continental Finance designs the Surge card offered through the website, and it has a record of creating 2.6 million cards since its foundation. Due to the organization’s outstanding reputation, it is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

Increase in Credit Card Limit: The first credit card limit increase can occur after six months. If you make all of your payments on time for six months, you can quickly become eligible for an increase in your credit card limit. This would ease your struggle with the credit score, plus it is simple. All you have to do is apply for an increase, and if you match the criteria, you are good to go.

Free Credit Score Check Monthly: You will easily understand its features and benefits once you open your account to activate your Surge Mastercard. One of the top advantages is a free credit score per month. If you are currently suffering from poor credit scores, this would come as a relief. You can check your credit score and see the positive effect on it.

Pros

Trusted by Trend Micro

Money-back services available

SSL Certificate for security

Cons

Limited experience in the market

#3. First Access: Popular Secured Credit Card

First Access Visa Credit Card smoothly boosts your credit score. Issued by the Bank of Missouri, the organization’s main objective is to comfort the people struggling with poor or no credit. Although there are many perks to choosing First Access Visa Credit Card, we cannot ignore the high fees and the APR.

This First Access card does not ask for a credit limit deposit. So, it is not secured but is suitable for most customers who cannot deposit immediate cash.

There are multiple benefits of choosing the First Access Visa Credit Card. The company does not charge any monthly fees during the first year of getting the card, and since the charges of the Visa card are already slightly higher compared to other cards, the absence of monthly payments for one year gives you some slack.

As mentioned before, the Visa card is an unsecured credit card. Also, the credit limit set by First Access is as low as $300, and it is one of the most reasonable credit limits provided by a credit card company in the market. It is worth noting that the company subtracts the annual fee of $75 from the total limit after the first year of ownership.

The First Access Visa Card has set its APR to be 39.99%, and it imposes the value on all purchases. So, we suggest thoroughly reading all of the terms and conditions before signing up for the Visa card. Additionally, you would be charged a nominal sign-on fee as a customer. Once you get your application approved successfully, you are charged about $95 collectively.

Highlights

Monthly Service Fees: First Access does not charge any monthly service fee for one year. After that, the customer has to pay $8.25 per month from the 13th month of ownership. So, the overall cash you have to pay is $99 per year.

Fees for an Increase in Credit Limit: The customer becomes eligible to apply for an increase in the credit limit from the 13th month of their ownership. Once again, the application includes some charges, and they will charge you 20% for this assessment. The increase in your credit limit will determine the decision over this 20%.

Supplementary Card Availability: Through First Access, you can get another credit card associated with your card. The charges would be exact, and you would not be charged extra for this service. You would only need to pay an annual fee, like your regular card.

24/7 Customer Service: First Access Visa Credit Card provides you with the best customer service. The customer support team is friendly, helpful, and available 24/7 to aid the customers. The contact details are available on the website. You can contact the team anytime, and members will try their best to solve your queries.

Pros

No monthly charges for the first year

Accepts all types of credit

Easy navigation through the website

Uncomplicated method of application

Cons

High-interest rate

Higher monthly and annual charges

Checking account needed

#4. FIT Mastercard: Credit Card Offers for Bad Credit

The FIT Mastercard is an excellent option to adopt, as they designed it especially for people with less than perfect credit scores. Many people have reported that the card helped them build up their credit score. Although the FIT Mastercard demands a high interest rate, we can not discard it as an option.

FIT Mastercard offers easy processing and obtaining the card. The application process is quite simple, and you need to fill out the necessary information in the form provided on the website. Once you have typed your authentic information, the processing begins. Furthermore, you do not need to worry about privacy. The application is end-to-end encrypted, and no third party can view your data.

You can use your Mastercard at any location or place that accepts Mastercard, so you can treat it just as any other money card. Other benefits include doubling credit card limits, and the $400 credit card limit doubles after half of a year and grows into $800.

If you are worried about the card’s authenticity, the FIT Mastercard publically claims to report all of the payments to all three major credit bureaus responsible for credits. So, there is no chance of any fraudulent activity or scam. In addition, the customer gets free access to the Vantage 3.0 score from one of the major credit bureaus, i.e., Experian.

Highlights

Checking Account Requirement: The customer must have a checking account to proceed with FIT Mastercard. The application form asks for the details of the consumer’s checking account.

Free Online Account Access: You get free online account access 24/7. Plus, the customer service team is always available to help you with any queries or issues.

Regular APR: The standard interest rate set by the FIT Mastercard is 29.9%. It is a reasonable interest rate and very low compared to other credit cards for bad credit.

Mobile Application: Unlike many other organizations, the company has an easy-to-use mobile application. You can manage your account and all online transactions through your mobile.

Pros

Reasonable credit limit

No requirement like an initial security deposit

One-time-collective fee processing

Cons

High APR

No rewards offered

#5. Reflex Mastercard: Credit Card for Bad Credit Instant Approval

The Reflex Mastercard can help you in building up your credit score efficiently. If you are willing to bear the expanses of the Mastercard, the card will benefit you in several ways.

The company readily accepts customers with the FICO score as low as 629 and makes sure customers’ experience is pleasant and that they are compensated. The company does not charge any maintenance fee for the first year.

There are many other benefits the Reflex Mastercard offers. One of them is care-free usage, as the company has a clear record when it comes to fraudulent activities. Instead, the Reflex Mastercard credit reports its complete payment credit history to all three consumer credit bureaus. Once you sign-up for the e-statements, you get a freeway in your Vantage 3.0 Score from one of the three bureaus, i.e., Experian.

One thing that makes most people drop this option is the different types of charges you have to pay for other services. Although the collective amount is not excessive, the cost of every service might feel irritating. The annual fee is $99, which is manageable. In addition, a consumer has to pay more charges for additional cards, foreign transaction fees, monthly maintenance, etc. So, during the process of rebuilding your credit score, you might have to pay extra money for multiple services.

The Reflex Mastercard, one of the options for people trying to rebuild their credit score, comes with high charges. Although the card has many benefits, the high-interest rates and the annual and monthly fees may dim the advantages to some potential customers.

Highlights

Low Initial Credit Limit: The initial credit limit the Reflex Mastercard offers is $1,000, but that is not all. Before you start using your Mastercard, the maintenance fee will be deducted from your money. So finally, as a customer, you would get a credit limit of $400 to $500.

Requirement of Checking Account: The Reflex Mastercard ensures every customer has a checking account. It can be challenging for people who cannot have a checking account because of their low credit score. A checking account is usually required to pay the security deposit and other charges. However, if any person can not pay a security deposit through the account, they can pay through a money order or via Western Union.

No Credit Check During Applying: Reflex Mastercard does not do any credit checks when applying for the card. So, a customer does not need to worry about the credit score for the approval of the application.

Accept All Credit Types: The Reflex Mastercard does not give consumers a hard time about their credit score or credit type. The organization readily accepts all types of credits.

Pros

No credit check during the application process

Reports to all three credit bureaus

Safe and reliable

Cons

High APR

Money charged for multiple services

How We Made This List of the Best Credit Cards for Poor Credit Score

We considered many factors for listing the top-rated organizations that design the best credit cards for bad credit. These factors do not only include comparing fees of companies. Instead, we carefully analyzed which company offers a more outstanding deal of benefits. The benefits may be special discounts, betterment in credit score, and the time taken by the company to dispatch your card.

What We Looked For

To compile our list, we revised all of the criteria to provide the best information for you. Here is our point-by-point explanation of everything we considered while narrowing down our list to the best credit cards for bad credit.

Security: We ensured every organization we suggest provides a security deposit, as this confirms protection when a consumer does not pay. Once you close your account, you can get all of the security you deposited back. Since a secured credit card cuts off the probability of any risks, it is wise to get one.

Customer Service: People often neglect customer service while listing the best credit cards for bad credit. However, we made sure not to skip it. These companies stick to a team with the most appropriate behavior to customers. Besides, the method of credit card delivery is essential, so most of these companies bring the credit card to your doorstep.

Exclusive Discounts: Different companies have different approaches to benefit, attract, and retain their customers. Hence, companies offer various types of discounts. Most people prefer companies that lend a helping hand with extra offers and discounts. We looked into numerous organizations in the market to choose the ones renowned for their deals and offers.

Customer Reviews: Customer reviews say a lot about a company, and we believe in what experienced customers say. We inspected and researched the companies online and highlighted comments and personal reviews of customers. After we skipped companies with negative reviews, we had enlisted only those known for their satisfied customers.

Factors to Consider Before Getting Credit Cards for Bad Credit

Although the marketplace is full of companies offering the best credit cards for bad credit, choosing the best for you may be challenging. We have maintained a well-researched list of credit cards you should consider. However, it is essential to know what you should look for while choosing the credit card you need.

We have compiled some briefly-explained factors you should learn. These factors will help you distinguish between choices while you are on your way to ordering a credit card for yourself.

Annual Percentage Rate (APR)

Often known as interest rate, the APR is the first thing you should look for while choosing a credit card for bad credit. Since you are already on your journey to win a good credit score, you should comfort yourself in this regard and smooth things up.

Here is a tip to help you compare the APRs of different cards. Check the standard or most common APR in the market and what companies offer. If you feel like the credit card you are looking forward to is charging more than it should, drop that choice immediately.

Repayment Amount

A customer is asked to repay if they fail to pay off the balance each month. Almost all credit card companies have a well-defined percentage of repayment. Typically, the company charges a consumer 3% of their current balance. However, many credit card companies charge higher. Go for the credit cards that offer a minimum refund. Once again, compare the ratios with different cards in the market and choose what suits you best.

Loyalty Rewards

Many credit cards offer loyalty points whenever you make a transaction or payment. These points sum up and can help you in buying stuff. You can make online or even offline purchases through these points, and these act as a small prize for your punctual payments. So, while searching for the best-secured card option, we recommend looking for these minute rewards as well.

Cashback

Getting your money back is always a good thing. Credit cards refund the proportions of your money, judging you on your transactions and payments. For instance, if you make all of your payments on time and are punctual with every transaction for a few months, credit cards would help you in cashback.

Annual Fee

Different cards have different yearly fees. So, it is essential to look for this aspect before confirming any credit card for bad credit. Multiple companies might charge you higher than ever, but you should skip them. Take two to three credit card companies into consideration, and compare the annual fees. The annual fee adds to the due amount, and APR is applied to the whole amount. So, it is better to check the percentage before it is too late.

FAQs: Credit Cards for Bad or No Credit

Q1. Can I get a credit card if I have a less-than-perfect credit score?

Having bad credit does not necessarily mean a dead-end street. There are multiple credit cards specially designed for poor credit scores, and we have compiled a list above that vividly briefs all of them. These credit cards do not check credit score or financial history and accept every type of credit.

The interest rates or annual fees for bad credit might be slightly higher than the other. Still, the options are not limited. Secured credit cards are often offered to customers with a bad credit score, and consumers have to deposit a minute amount in the account for a secured credit card. However, the money is paid back when the customer closes their account in a good position.

Q2. What should I look for while getting a credit card for bad credit?

There are multiple factors you should consider to avoid scams. So, be considerate and close to reality, as you will have to compromise on a few things. With a bad credit score, you might not be able to get outstanding awards, and interest rates might be high. Still, you have to keep your eyes open when making decisions.

Before choosing a credit card, check for the annual fees and the interest rate of the particular card. If you feel that any company has sky-high annual charges, skip it, as there is no deficiency of options. Moreover, look for the discount offers and rewards. Different credit cards offer various tips and points to attract customers. If you are finding a good deal of prize points on a credit card, go for it and take the opportunity.

Deeply research the authenticity of the credit card. Almost all of the credit cards report the payments to the three bureaus of credits, so always go for one whose policy proves this. If any company is not involved with any of the three major credit bureaus, do not pick it.

Q3. How can I apply for a credit card for bad credit?

Before applying for a credit card, the first thing you should do is check your credit score. Understand your current position and then adapt a suitable option for yourself. Once you know your exact credit score, start searching for the best credit cards for bad credit. The internet is full of relatable stuff. So, read articles and analyze what credit card would be best for your current situation.

Once you have made up your mind, go to the online platform of the credit card you chose and click the apply button. An application form will pop up on the screen, which will typically ask for your general and personal information, bank account details, and monthly income. After filling in the authentic information, click to proceed. You will get a notification via email or phone number when the company approves you for the credit card.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that you can still get a good deal of options even if you have bad credit. Many companies are ready to serve people with bad credit by offering credit cards. Surge Mastercard and OpenSky Credit Card are some of the best options to go for if you are trying to rebuild your credit score. Just make sure you stay away from scams and consider all highlights mentioned in our guidelines before you make the final choice.