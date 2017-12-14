Best Gift Giving Toys of the ‘90s

If you grew up in the ‘90s you likely have a soft spot for nostalgia. From TV shows to movies, the ‘90s gives us all good reason to post a #throwbackthursday. This December is no exception as we all reminisce about the toys we were all once dying to get during the holiday season.

From Polly Pocket to Easy Bake Oven and everything in between, check out Us Weekly’s Top 10 list – and re-watch some of their vintage commercials! – below:

Dream Phone

Released by Mattel in 1991, this game quickly became a staple at any girl’s sleepover.

Polly Pocket

First designed by Chris Wiggs in 1983 this pocket-sized toy became a favorite in the early ‘90s.

Talk Boy

We all remember Kevin McAllister using this in the holiday classic ‘Home Alone 2,’ giving it quite an initial sales boost.

Super Nintendo

If you spotted a familiar face in this commercial, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Paul Rudd starred in this commercial for Super Nintendo in 1991.

Furby

Although this iconic toy wasn’t released until 1998, the Furby has become one of the most notable electronic toys of the decade.

Skip It

Although it was initially released in the ‘80s, this toy by Tiger Electronics became famous with it’s ‘90s commercial filmed on the playground of Ravinia Elementary School in Highland Park, Illinois.

Totally Hair Barbie

Released in 1992, Barbie’s extra long hair stole the hearts of girls (and boys) everywhere. Mattel rereleased her this year to commemorate the doll’s 25th anniversary.

POGS

Some of you may be scarred because you made the mistake of playing “for keeps.” Generically called Milk Caps, this game swept the ‘90s with kids everywhere collecting slammers and POGS in droves.

Tamagotchi

Your school likely had to implement some rules when it came to this insanely popular handheld digital pet. Created in Japan by Akihiro Yokoi, the Tamagotchi went on to become of the biggest fads of the ‘90s.

Easy Bake Oven

This working toy oven was introduced to the world in 1963 but continued to remain one of the top toys for kids in the ‘90s thanks to its ever-growing marketing campaign. The Easy Bake Oven went on to be inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

