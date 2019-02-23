Best Music Biopics of All Time: Bohemian Rhapsody and More!

Memorializing the great ones! Some of the biggest names in music history have been honored on the big screen and tell captivating stories that still inspire audiences today.

Rami Malek, for example, had big shoes to fill when he stepped into the role of rock star Freddie Mercury in the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek did not disappoint and was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2019 Oscars.

Years prior, fans revisited the hip-hop revolution as they watched some of the best names in the business make history in the 2015 flick Straight Outta Compton.

Watch the video above to look back on the best biopics of all time — including Ray, Walk the Line and Get on Up — before Bohemian Rhapsody is honored at the Oscars on Sunday, February 24!

