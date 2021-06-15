In this post, we take a look at the best online casinos for playing with real money, with a focus on slots and table games sites which have the highest payouts and most fair bonuses.

Each casino site has been selected according to 6 criteria, including payout rates, game selection, bonuses and promotions, as well as reputability and fairness. Out of 100+ casinos available, we narrowed our list down to just 20 to help you make a better choice regarding which one(s) to sign up to.

Each site scored highly enough so as to be recommended, but we also wanted to categorize each site according to what they do best, such as “best bonuses” and so on. This will further help you make a better decision.

Let’s get started.

Ranking Methodology: How We Ranked Casino Sites

Online Casino Games Variety – One of the first things we always look out for is online casino game variety. We wanted to find real money online casinos that offered a good mix of table games, real money slots games, card games, bingo, and more.

High RTPs – When playing real money slot games and other casino games, it’s always more appealing when the RTPs are high. As such, to help maximize potential player winnings, we included online casinos with high RTPs.

Reputability – In our quest for the best real money online casinos, we checked the year the online casinos were established, their licenses, as well as user reviews in order to ensure reputability.

Real Money Slots Bonuses and Promotions – Firmly in the belief that attractive bonuses and promos are all part of playing online slot games, we looked for sites that have the most generous offers.

Payment Methods – Lastly, we understand how important having their preferred payment methods is to players when playing slots for real money. As such, we included casino sites that offer a good choice of banking options.

Best Online Casinos and Slots Reviewed

1. Red Dog Casino – Best Overall Casino Online

200+ high-quality real money casino games

High RTP slot games

Attractive deposit bonuses

Excellent user interface

Free slots available for demo play

Red Dog Casino is our top pick for a number of reasons. It has over 200 world-class casino games, there’s a 285% match deposit bonus with low wagering requirements, and i’s slots have very high RTP.

Red Dog also looks great and is super easy to use. Live chat is available 24/7, there are lots of banking options and zero fees on withdrawals. On the other hand, there are no poker tournaments on offer and no sportsbook. But other than that, this is one of the most entertaining, slick and modern online casinos.

2. Ignition – Best Online Casino For Live Poker

Thousands of daily poker players

Attractive welcome bonus

Established real money online casino

Bitcoin accepted

If poker is your jam, Ignition might be worth a look. Offering a huge variety of poker tournaments with various buy-ins, Ignition excels on this front. There is always at least between 1,000 and 3,000 players available to compete at any time of the day, and you can choose to play against beginners or pros.

That said, Ignition is a soft poker site aimed at recreational players. However, a $2,000 welcome bonus is on the table, Bitcoin is accepted and the site is generally one of the most innovative and forward-thinking online casinos we’ve seen.

3. Slots LV – A Popular Slots Site

3D slot games available

Reputable real money slots site

Good VIP program

Bitcoin accepted

It’s fair to say that most online casinos do slots pretty well. But with a real focus on slots, Slots LV may be the standout choice in this department.

There are lots to choose from here, including 60+ 3D slots, jackpot slots for bigger payouts, as well as the usual themed slots, 3-reel slots, 5-reel slot games and so on.

Games available include Snow White, Firestorm 7 and Aztec’s Treasure.

Other than slot games, Slots LV offers a good selection of table games, including Caribbean Hold’em, bingo, and classic arcade games. It’s an all-round fun, easygoing site with a $5,000 welcome package.

4. Bovada – Best for Sports Betting

Established sportsbook

Easy to navigate website

Fast payouts

Over the years, Bovada has forged a reputation for being one of the best sportsbooks in the U.S. There are good reasons for this, including live streaming, a huge amount of markets, as well as competitive odds and excellent sports variety.

Alongside all of that are attractive bonuses and VIP schemes, an excellent user layout, as well as in-play data and statistics.

Bovada’s casino section generally gets the thumbs up, too. It’s safe and secure, trustworthy, offers fast payouts and lots of banking options, including Bitcoin. Game selection is good, and it’s easy to switch between the sportsbook and the casino. A 5.9% fee on credit card deposits is a tad high, but overall Bovada offers a solid online casino experience.

5. Cafe Casino – Best Online Casino Bonuses

Attractive welcome offer

Live dealer games

Quick payouts

Cafe Casino might be a good casino site to sign up to if you want to kick-start your playing with a generous welcome bonus. Their welcome package is worth up to $2,500, but you do have to make your first deposit via Bitcoin in order to trigger it.

On the other hand, if you deposit using fiat currency, you’ll be eligible for a $1,500 welcome bonus.

In terms of its games, Cafe Casino offers all the usual suspects, including slots, roulette and Blackjack, as well as a handful of live dealer games.

Customer support is good, and while banking options are a little bit limited, fast payout times make up for it.

6. Super Slots – Good Site for Video Slots

Lots of video slot games

Two live casinos

Multi payline slots

High-quality casino games

Super Slots is especially ideal for video poker fans because it offers 30+ video poker games. This is the most we’ve seen on any other online casino we’ve tried so far. Not just that, but each game is of super high quality.

There are also poker and Blackjack tournaments to compete in, a huge amount of slots to play (as its name indicates) and the site accepts cryptocurrencies as payment.

A minimum deposit might irk some players (credit cards carry a $50 minimum deposit), while payout times are below average compared to other sites. However, Super Slots delivers on the game front, the site looks great and RTP is high.

7. PlayOJO – Best Online Casino for UK and Canada

Established in the UK

Big jackpots

Daily offers

UK players certainly have a lot of options when it comes to online casinos, but we think PlayOJO is right up there. Owned by an international brand, its reputability is guaranteed alongside top-notch security, lots of payment options, as well as attractive bonuses and promotions.

All of this is complemented by a slick user experience, with PlayOJO trying as hard as possible to recreate an authentic “Vegas experience.” They come mighty close, too. Gameplay is excellent, with the games provided by top developers such as Playtech and NextGen, and there are hundreds of titles to choose from.

Live chat is available 24/7 as well.

8. InterTops – Best Casino for Payment Method Variety

eWallets accepted

Bitcoin available

24/7 customer support

InterTops gets our award for “best for payment methods” thanks to the fact that it lets you deposit and withdraw using cards, eWallets like Skrill and Neteller, as well as Bitcoin. This is important to note because many casinos still don’t accept Skrill.

Withdrawals are quick, too. And if you’re not sure about something, InterTops’s customer service is available 24/7 via numerous channels.

In terms of its casino experience, the site is easy to navigate, game selection is good and there’s a mobile app available. Sports betting is available too, and although there’s still some fine-tuning to do in this department, we’re confident that InterTops will eventually nail it.

9. Mansion Casino – Best Online Slots Site for Live Dealer Real Money Games

High quality live dealer games

Excellent mobile app

No limits

Mansion Casino is a good all-round casino site, but its expertise lies with live dealer games. It even has its own “live casino” section which houses a generous amount of games for you to get stuck into. You can compete against both the dealer and other players.

Alongside competitive live games, Mansion offers the usual table games, as well as lots of slots. This is worth mentioning because there will be times when you’ll have to wait for a live game to begin. Until then, you can pass the time with other games.

That all said, while Mansion can be used by recreational players, it’s especially attractive to high rollers thanks to no limits and a VIP program that comes with individual personal account managers.

10. Sun Bingo – Best Casino and Online Slots Site for UK Bingo

10+ bingo rooms

Lively community

Safe and secure site

Sun Bingo is one of the most recognizable gambling brands in the UK. With a familiar look and layout, the site is trustworthy, lots of fun – and in our opinion, it’s the best for bingo in the UK.

This is down to the fact that it has over 10 bingo rooms, daily prizes and a lively online community. Whether you win or lose, there’s always fun to be had.

Free spins come with the welcome package, wagering requirements are low, and free bingo is available.

11. DatDrop – Best for Skin Trading

Skin trading available

Promo codes available

Ethereum accepted

DatDrop is an online casino site aimed at gamers who want to have a bet on the likes of Dota, CS:GO and skin gambling. It’s essentially an online skin trading site that is trustworthy, has a good variety of game (and bet) selections, and is available all across the U.S.

This is a point worth making because a number of traditional real money casinos aren’t available in specific U.S. states. So if you fancy a bet and can’t access a traditional real money casino, DatDrop might be for you.

There are referral bonuses on offer and different price ranges, and you can withdraw any skin you like.

12. Las Atlantis – Best Designed Casino Website

Guide on the Slot Games and Casinos

Are Real Money Casino Sites Safe to Use? (How Do I Know If an Online Casino Is Safe?)

Many real money casino sites are safe to use, but of course, there are rogue sites out there. The best way to test a real money slots site for safety and security is to check its license, which you should be able to find on its homepage.

Another seal of approval of a real money online slots site is generally how many years the site has been established for, and it’s also a smart idea to read user reviews.

What Currencies Can I Play Online Slots With?

Real money casinos generally accept a variety of currencies, including US dollars, Euros and Canadian dollars. Many accept cryptocurrencies these days, too. It’s also typical for an online casino to let you deposit and withdraw using the same currency.

What Are the Minimum Deposits at Real Money Slots Sites and Casinos?

Minimum deposits vary from online casinos to online casinos, but they’re usually between $5 and $10.

How Can I Deposit Money at Online Casinos?

You can deposit money using whatever payment method is available at a specific online casino, and which suits you best. The top online casinos and slots sites offer a variety of payment methods, including credit card, bank transfer, and eWallets.

Are Online Slots Rigged?

According to Betworthy.com, Online slots are not rigged when you play at a reputable, fully licensed site. This is because all licensed sites are regulated and monitored for fairness and transparency. Playing online slots and winning is a matter of luck – and, occasionally, strategy.

Final Takeaway on the Best Online Slots

Playing online slots is always better when we play at the best online casinos. We’ve put together a guide to the ones which we think are the best ones around at the moment, having selected them according to game variety, reputability, bonuses and promotions – and all-round entertainment.

Whichever site you choose, just remember to always play responsibly.

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call Gambler’s Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones.

Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources: