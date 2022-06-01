This is sponsored content with GamingGram. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction’s local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling’s legality. Since our reviews are unbiased and geared towards regular players’ needs, we may receive a commission for casino site features. However, this doesn’t affect our online casino ranking as we always make concerted efforts to bring to you sites that deliver a wholesome casino experience at all times.

Looking for the best online casinos in Canada but not really keen on testing them one by one?

We did the homework for you and updated our list of the best Canadian online casinos to reflect their latest games and bonuses. Each casino site on our list has been independently verified and tested by experts who applied benchmarks like the quality of the games, the generosity of the bonuses and the overall ease of use.

Jackpot City Casino came out as the best Canadian online casino with its stellar progressive jackpots lineup, generous welcome package, and seamless mobile gameplay. However, there are 9 more online casinos that excel in different categories.

Let’s take a look.

Best Online Casinos in Canada

• Jackpot City Casino: Best Canadian online casino overall

• Spin Casino: Best mobile casino in Canada

• BitStarz: Best Canadian crypto casino

• PlayOjo: Best for no-wager bonuses

• Royal Panda: Best promotions and VIP program

• Genesis Casino: Best for free spins

• Bodog: Best for poker

• Casumo: Best for live dealer games

• 7Bit Casino: Best for provably fair crypto games

• Kassu: Best for daily jackpots

1. Jackpot City — Best Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

• Millions to be won each day

• 500+ games

• Up to C$1,600 welcome bonus + 150 free spins

• Excellent mobile app

• C$5 minimum deposit

Cons:

• Steep wagering requirements

Some say NYC is the best city in the world, others say Paris.

We say it’s Jackpot City — a place where the jackpot prizes are mouth-watering and often exceed C$25,000,000 on a daily basis. There’s no Eiffel Tower here — but there’s plenty of money on the table for lucky players.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

New players who join Jackpot City can have a go at some of those jackpots with a stellar C$1,600 welcome bonus and 150 free spins that’s spread out across your first deposits. That’s to say, you’re entitled to a first, second, third and fourth match deposit, each of which is worth 100% up to C$400.

Wagering requirements are a tad steep, but they’re offset by the fact that there are over 500 games for you to use your bonus on. Not just that, but there’s every chance you’ll get lucky at one of the dozens of fixed jackpots available to play at this online casino. Progressives are excluded, though.

Subsequent promos are a bit thin on the ground here, with Jackpot City putting their focus on — you already know it — jackpots. However, there’s a loyalty program that rewards you as you play casino games.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

Jackpot City boasts a selection of around 500 real money games. These are divided into the following sections: Online slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, video poker, bingo, live casino, video bingo — and, of course, jackpot slots.

Some of the jackpot games you can play here include Wheel of Wishes, which has a jackpot that exceeds C$9,000,000, and Mega Moolah, where the minimum win is C$1,000,000. That’s the minimum, as the maximum goes well into the seven-figure territory.

Of course, it’s not all about the jackpot games here, and indeed the casino site works with 16 different iGaming providers, such as NetEnt and Evolution, to also provide a range of skill games. There are 17 blackjack variants in total, 15 baccarat variants, as well as 53 live casino games.

Payment Methods: 5/5

One of the best things about Jackpot City is that it accepts 15 different payment methods. This means that most Canadian players should be able to find their preferred deposit and withdrawal option.

Included among the banking methods are VISA, MasterCard, Interac, eChecks, InstaDebit, iDebit, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, and ecoVoucher. A range of eWallets is available, too.

Reputation and Reliability: 5/5

Jackpot City was launched in 1998, which means it’s not only one of the oldest Canadian online casinos — it’s also one of the most reputable.

Over the years, it’s developed a reputation for being the go-to casino site for big-paying jackpots, and from what we can see it’s never welshed on a payout.

Misc: 5/5

One last thing worth mentioning is that all of Jackpot City’s casino games are optimized for mobile play. In fact, the app is one of the best online casino apps we’ve tested. It’s responsively designed, the gameplay is superb, and it all means you can try and win big whenever you want, wherever you are.

>> Click here to claim up to C$1,600 and 150 free spins

2. Spin Casino — Best Mobile Gameplay of any Canadian Online Casino

Pros:

• Easy-to-access mobile games

• 100% up to C$400 welcome bonus and 100 free spins

• 480+ games

• Daily rewards

Cons:

• Lack of specialty games

If you like the idea of betting on your mobile device wherever you are, whenever you want, you might want to check out Spin Casino.

There’s an excellent mobile app available that’s stacked with 480+ mobile-optimized games, and it’s one of the most user-friendly and stylish online casinos we’ve used in Canada.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.3/5

Spin Casino has pretty much the same welcome deal as Jackpot City; when you sign-up, you can grab a 100% up to C$400 first deposit bonus, with a slightly lower number of free spins — here, you’ll get 100.

However, you can turn this into an up-to C$1,000 welcome bonus if you wish to opt into a second and third deposit match bonus (each worth up to C$300).

It’s a solid enough offer, but the wagering requirements are on the steep side.

Beyond that, Spin Casino dishes out even more free spins for regulars, and there are daily rewards available to grab all day long. There’s also a loyalty club that anyone can join, and because there are six tiers, we’re sure you’ll have fun along the way.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

Spin Casino is home to just under 500 casino games in total. As its name suggests, most of these are slot games (378 at our last count).

The good news for slots fans is that there are plenty of jackpot slots here, which give you the chance to win big. These include the likes of Ancient Fortunes Zeus and Immortal Romance, and you can also play Thunderstruck II and Diamond King Jackpots here.

Players who prefer skill games don’t need to miss out either. Indeed, Spin Casino has 45+ live casino games, as well as 15 blackjack variants.

Payment Methods: 5/5

Spin Casino is a super well-rounded Canadian casino site that offers 15 payment methods, including Interac and eCheck. You can also pay by InstaDebit, PaySafeCard and instant payments.

You can deposit and withdraw using the same payment method except for Skrill, and all withdrawals should be processed within 3 days max (most will be completed within 24 hours).

Reputation and Reliability: 5/5

Spin Casino has been active for over 2 decades, which means it’s easily one of the most established Canadian online casinos around.

It’s owned by Baytree Ltd, it has a Kahnawake Gaming Commission license, and it’s renowned for its big payouts and excellent customer service.

Misc: 4.5/5

The Spin Casino mobile app is a piece of cake to download and install on your phone. All the games are designed for quick access, and you can even create an account using the app, as well as make deposits and withdrawals through it.

>> Click here to download Spin Casino’s app and get started

3. BitStarz — Best Online Casino in Canada for Crypto Players

Pros:

• 3,500+ games

• 6 cryptos accepted

• No withdrawal limits

• Slick site design

Cons:

• No mobile app

If you live in Canada and you’re looking for a Canadian online casino site that allows you to deposit and withdraw via cryptocurrency, BitStarz is a solid option. It’s a multi-award-winning casino packed with over 3,500 games, and it starts you off with a 100% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

The aforementioned welcome bonus is indeed a 100% up to 1 BTC first deposit bonus – but the welcome package extends to a 5 BTC bonus spread across your first four deposits if you wish to opt-in to the whole caboodle.

Wagering requirements are 40x, and you also get 180 free spins as part of this offer. However, the free spins aren’t unloaded into your account all at the same time; rather, you’ll receive 20 per day until they run out.

New players can also take part in a welcome tournament for the chance to win a slice of the C$1,000 prize pool.

What’s more, if you prefer to claim the 125% up to 1.5 Bitcoin VIP welcome bonus, you can do that instead because BitStarz lets all new players claim VIP status.

Casino Games: 5/5

It’s impossible to argue with an online casino that lets you choose from over 3,500 games. This is a huge selection of games — one of the biggest out of all the Canadian online casinos. They’re all Bitcoin compatible, they’re provably fair, and they’re provided by the likes of BetSoft, Booming Games and NetGame.

Naturally, a huge chunk of these games are slots (there are more than 2,000 at BitStarz), but there’s also an awesome selection of table games and live dealer games here.

Jackpots, meanwhile, get their own section, and in case you’re not sure which game(s) to play, you can hit the “Feeling Lucky?” tab and BitStarz will select a game entirely at random for you.

All new and exclusive games are clearly labelled, too.

Payment Methods: 4/5

By now, you might think that Bitstarz is a crypto-only Canadian casino site, but that’s not the case.

Besides the 6 cryptos like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Tether, you can also move funds in and out of your account via credit cards, ecoPayz, Skrill, Neosurf, PaySafeCard, and more.

Withdrawals are processed within 10 minutes (crypto only), and there’s no maximum withdrawal amount. Therefore, if you’re on the hunt for big wins, you’ll be able to withdraw as much as you want in one go; however, that’s for cryptocurrencies, as fiat withdrawals are limited to C$4,000 per transaction.

Reputation and Reliability: 5/5

BitStarz was one of the world’s first crypto casinos when it was launched in 2014. Today, it continues to blaze a trail in both the crypto gambling and the iGaming worlds. Owned by Dama N.V., who also operate several other established Bitcoin casinos, it’s fully licensed, and it’s just as trustworthy as its multiple awards suggest.

Misc: 4/5

Just in case you don’t wish to make a deposit straight off the bat, you can grab a no deposit welcome bonus at BitStarz. This entitles you to 20 free spins, but you will still need to meet the wagering requirements and deposit money before you’re allowed to withdraw.

The only downside — which is arguably not that big of a deal — is that there’s no mobile app to download, but the site is fully optimized and you won’t notice the difference anyway.

>> Click here to claim the 100% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus at Bitstarz

4. PlayOjo — Best Canadian Online Casino for No-Wager Bonuses

Pros:

• No wagering bonuses

• 2,100+ games

• 52 live casino games

• 9 payment methods

Cons:

• No cash-based welcome bonus

Launched in 2017, PlayOjo has emerged as one of the world’s most popular online casinos. Now available to Canadian players, it’s home to over 2,100 casino games and is famous for its no wagering bonuses — and no limits on your maximum bonus wins.

With features like these, along with a gorgeously designed website, it easily found its way into our list of top online casinos for Canadian players.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Let’s start with those exciting no-wagering bonuses.

At PlayOjo, new players can create an account, make a first deposit and grab 80 free spins on the house, plus one free spins on Prize Twister. There’s no catch other than the C$10 minimum deposit. Not only do you not have to meet any wagering requirements, but there are also zero limits on how much you can win.

On the other hand, PlayOjo doesn’t offer a cash bonus as part of their welcome package, which might be a downer if you prefer table games.

Existing players can then spin the Ojo Wheel whenever they reach a certain level (PlayOjo will let you know when you’re there) for the chance to win random cash prizes, and there are other daily and weekly specials here, including the Prize Twister, where you can compete for as much as C$25,000.

Casino Games: 4/5

With just over 2,100 games in their collection, the only real disappointment we had when testing PlayOjo was that bingo isn’t available (it’s available in Europe, boo!).

Other than that, most Canadian players should be able to find their favourite games here, as well as uncover some new ones they haven’t played yet.

Games include over 1,800 slots, 15 online poker games, 100+ blackjack games and just over 50 live dealer games.

And despite this Canadian casino’s bright and breezy user interface that might suggest otherwise, PlayOjo accepts larger bets from high rollers.

Payment Methods: 4/5

PlayOjo currently accepts 9 payment methods: Interac, MasterCard, VISA, EcoPayz, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, eco Voucher, AstroPay and Jeton.

Owing to our research, these are the most popular banking options with Canadian gamblers, so PlayOjo is on the money here.

There are no fees involved, while the minimum withdrawal is usually C$20 for most methods. Cryptocurrencies are yet to be included, though.

Reputation and Reliability: 5/5

PlayOjo is now one of the world’s most established online casinos. It’s SSL-encrypted and we love how transparent it is. For instance, each payment method has its own dedicated web page in which PlayOjo walks you through everything, from deposit limits to how to make a withdrawal.

The site is fully licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, and it also has a stellar reputation for customer support.

Misc: 4/5

PlayOjo is mobile-friendly, there are cashback bonuses on all your bets and live chat is available to answer your queries as quickly as possible, though it’s only available from 06:00 till 00:00 GMT.

>> Click here to claim the exclusive 80 no-wager free spins at PlayOjo

5. Royal Panda — Best Canadian Casino Online for Betting

Pros:

• 100% up to C$1,000 welcome bonus

• Bet on 30+ sports

• Over 1,100 games

• Reputable ownership

Cons:

• Dated web design

If you’re looking to get the party started in the right way, it helps to take advantage of an awesome welcome bonus.

At Royal Panda, there’s a 100% up to C$1,000 welcome offer on the table for all new players, and it comes with super fair wagering requirements and excellent T&Cs.

Beyond that, you can also bet on sports at Royal Panda, and with thousands of markets and excellent odds, this is our top pick for sports bettors.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Not only does Royal Panda treat you to a 100% up to C$1,000 welcome bonus when you sign-up and make your very first deposit, but they also match each subsequent bonus by 5%.

Wagering requirements for the welcome bonus are 35x, and all their casino games are eligible, though some will contribute less, so try and avoid table games and the slot Bloodsuckers while meeting the terms.

Alternatively, you can grab a sportsbook welcome bonus if you prefer to bet on sports, while other regular promos include live casino bonuses and a blackjack promo that gives you the chance to win Reward Games Vouchers by completing a specific in-game objective.

Casino Games: 4/5

The total game count at Royal Panda stands at 1,218. Most of the available games are slot games, and these include popular slot titles like Book of Dead, as well as a range of Royal Panda branded games.

Live games are mainly provided by Evolution and there are also 35 specialty games, including keno and game shows.

As mentioned, you can alsobet on sports at Royal Panda and the market coverage is excellent. In total, there are just over 30 sports here, with the most popular sports, such as soccer, offering thousands upon thousands of daily markets.

Live betting is available, although live streaming isn’t.

Payment Methods: 4/5

Royal Panda accepts just a handful of payment methods — 7 in total, but we feel that the most popular ones with Canadian players are all here: Interac, VISA, MasterCard, iDebit, NeoSurf, PaySafeCard and MuchBetter.

Withdrawal times are, however, a tad on the slow side, with Royal Panda claiming all withdrawals will be processed within 5 days, although in our independent testing we found that most methods take just about 2 days at most; however, this is still longer than average.

Reputation and Reliability: 5/5

Royal Panda was launched in 2014 and is owned and operated by LeoVegas, which is one of the biggest online gambling brands in the world. Therefore, we’re sure that this is a safe and reputable Canadian online casino site that you can trust with your Canadian dollars.

It’s also licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority.

Misc: 3.8/5

A criticism of Royal Panda is that its user interface would benefit from an update as it looks a bit dated and sometimes glitches.

However, there’s a user-friendly mobile app available, and it’s available for both iOS and Android.

>> Click here to start betting on sports at Royal Panda

6. Genesis — Best Free Spins Bonus of all Online Casinos in Canada

Pros:

• Well-established iGaming brand

• Lucrative VIP program

• 100% up to C$100 welcome bonus

• Cool galaxy theme

Cons:

• Low max withdrawal limits

Genesis as a gambling brand is synonymous with iGaming. Genesis Casino itself has been servicing Canadian players for a number of years, and it fires you up right off the bat with 300 free spins.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Sign-up to Genesis Casino today and you can claim a 100% up to C$1,000 welcome bonus that also entitles you to free spins. 30 free spins are credited to your account straight away, and you’ll then receive a further 30 each day for the next 9 days.

Regular promos at Genesis include Daily Drop ’n’ Wins, 10% cashback on your live casino losses, as well as free spins every single Monday.

Casino Games: 4/5

Genesis is home to more than 2,000 casino games in total. These are provided by big-name iGaming developers like Evolution and Microgaming, and they include 100+ blackjack variants and more than 144 baccarat variants.

Live casino games you can play include live game shows, Lightning Blackjack and Lightning Roulette, and all the games are stylishly presented and work excellently on desktop and mobile devices.

Payment Methods: 4/5

Genesis accepts 12 payment methods. These include AstroPay, MuchBetter, EcoPayz and Interac.

Withdrawal times vary but generally you can get same-day withdrawals. However, you can get access to a personalized withdrawal service by becoming a VIP, and this will also enable you to take advantage of priority withdrawals.

Withdrawals are capped at $1,900 each time.

Reputation: 5/5

Genesis Casino is part of the world-famous Genesis Global Limited iGaming brand. It owns and operates a number of highly reputable online casinos, which are all known for their reliability, great bonuses and commitment to exemplary customer service.

>> Click here to get your welcome offer at Genesis Casino

7. Bodog — Best Canadian Casino for Online Poker

Pros:

• Great for poker tournaments

• 100% up to C$400 welcome bonus

• Active since 1994

• Sports betting available

Cons:

• Only 4 fiat currency payment methods

Bodog is one of Canada’s premier poker sites when it comes to traffic. Each day, there are dozens of tournaments to compete in, and thousands of players to compete against. There are also poker bonuses to snap up and millions to win each week.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

If you join Bodog, you can claim a 100% up to C$400 casino welcome bonus as a new player. Alternatively, you can grab a 100% up to C$1,000 poker welcome bonus instead, which is valid for 30 days.

There’s also a sportsbook bonus for sports bettors, but you can’t claim all three welcome offers.

A Bodog Rewards program is then free to join for all regular players, and there’s a referral bonus that tops you up if a buddy of yours signs-up using the Bodog referral link. Poker rakeback, meanwhile, is 3%.

Casino Games: 4/5

Because Bodog is part of the PaiWangLuo Poker Network, it’s no surprise that poker is one of this casino’s biggest draws.

You can play the likes of Texas Hold’em here and there are plenty of Sit ’n’ Go tournaments throughout the day.

However, Bodog is also known for its wide range of casino games. There are almost 800 in total here, and you can also bet on sports.

Payment Methods: 4/5

Bodog’s selection of payment methods is a tad slender compared to some rival sites. There are just 8 banking options as we write this, and these include 4 cryptos – Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum.

VISA, MasterCard, Interac and bank transfer make up the rest.

Bodog actually has fairly low deposit limits ($500 is the maximum you can deposit via VISA) but you can contact the customer support if you want to raise your limit.

Reputation: 5/5

Bodog is one of Canada’s oldest, most trusted online casinos. It’s been around since the 1990s and – as mentioned – it’s part of the highly reputable PaiWangLuo Poker Network.

Used by poker players, sports bettors and recreational players all over Canada, we have zero concerns on this front.

>> Get started at Bodog today

8. Casumo — Best Live Casino Selection of any Online Casino in Canada

Pros:

• 100% up to C$1,800 welcome bonus

• 2,100+ games

• Over 100 live dealer games

Cons:

• Can’t see all the games as a guest

Casumo is now into its tenth year, and it continues to be one of the go-to online casinos for live dealer games in Canada.

The bulk of its live games are provided by Evolution, and there are over 100 of them to choose from.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

New players who join Casumo get to enjoy a 100% up to C$1,800 welcome bonus.

This is actually spread across your first four deposits, with your first deposit worth C$400. For example, if you deposit $400 straight off the bat, Casumo will add an extra $400 to your account.

Other regular promos at Casumo include slots tournaments, slots races and Cash Drops, which has a prize of over C$1,000.

Prize pool for the tournaments, meanwhile, often exceeds C$50,000.

Casino Games: 4/5

Like all the best Canadian online casinos, Casumo has a bumper selection of games.

There are over 2,100 games here at the time of writing, and these include – as mentioned – 100 live dealer games.

Casumo is also a good option for blackjack players, who can take their pick from almost 30 different variants.

There’s also an excellent sportsbook here, which can rival some of the best Canadian sports betting sites for odds and markets.

Payment Methods: 1/5

Casumo is a fiat currency-only casino site, which means it doesn’t yet accept cryptos.

You can deposit and withdraw via 7 different methods: VISA, MasterCard, Interac, iDebit, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, and EcoPayz.

VISA withdrawals can take as long as 3 days, but the likes of PaySafeCard and EcoPayz are much faster.

Reputation: 5/5

Casumo was established in 2012 and has a solid rating on consumer reviews sites. Payouts are reliable, the site is SSL-secure, and it’s fully licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority.

>> Get the best Casumo bonuses here

9. 7Bit Casino — Best Selection of Provably Fair Games of any CA Casino

Pros:

• Exclusive provably fair games

• Retro arcade theme

• Up to 5 BTC welcome package

Cons:

• Doesn’t accept fiat currencies

7Bit Casino is a crypto-only casino site available to Canadian players who want to reinvest their Bitcoin or other digital coins.

It comes with a sparkly retro theme and a hugely intuitive website, and it’s action-packed with more than 1,200 provably fair games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

The fun begins at 7Bit Casino with an up-to 5 BTC welcome bonus. This is spread out across your first four deposits, and starts with a 100% up to 1.5 BTC matched first deposit offer.

Wagering requirements are 40x, you also get 100 free spins included as part of this bonus, but you don’t have to opt-in to all matched four deposit bonuses if you don’t want to.

New players are then entitled to 15% cashback each day, while other regular promos include slots tournaments and races, such as the unique and fun-filled Joker Race.

Casino Games: 4/5

One of the best things about 7Bit Casino is that it’s home to so many provably fair games.

The next best thing is that all these games are of a high quality, and are provided by the likes of BetSoft and Nucleus. Games include 14 poker variants, almost 20 blackjack games and 1,000+ slots.

We also like the fact that 7Bit Casino divides its games into categories like “high risk” and “low risk,” as this can make it easier for you to choose games that suit your appetite for risk.

Payment Methods: 4/5

7Bit Casino doesn’t accept fiat currencies, which will no doubt disappoint some players.

However, if you’re a crypto player you’ll benefit from near-instant withdrawals, enhanced security measures and zero fees.

Cryptocurrencies that 7Bit Casino accepts are: BTC, LTC, XRP, BCH, ETH, USDT and TRX.

Reputation: 5/5

7Bit Casino might not be a “regular” online casino that accepts Canadian dollars. But it was launched in 2014 and was one of the world’s first Bitcoin casinos.

It’s owned by Dama N.V., who are responsible for a number of other crypto casinos, and it’s fully licensed to operate in Canada.

>> Get up to 5 Bitcoin in welcome bonuses at 7Bit

10. Kassu — Most Valuable Daily Jackpots for Canadian Players

Pros:

• 100% up to C$100 welcome bonus

• Huge daily jackpots

• Free spins every Tuesday

Cons:

• New casino

If trying your luck on jackpots is your thing, Kassu might be for you.

Daily jackpot winners, free spins and a super fun website are all part of the entertainment here, where total jackpots currently stand at a whopping C$23,000,000+.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Jackpots are definitely one of the best rewards at any online casino, and you can get started at Kassu with a welcome bonus of up to C$1,500 over your first four deposits. You also get 300 free spins as part of this offer.

Alternatively, you can claim a 100% up to $100 live casino welcome bonus, while regular promos include a 25% matched deposit Friday boost and Free Spins every Tuesday.

Casino Games: 4/5

With more than 2,000 games to choose from, it’s fair to say you won’t be stuck for choice at Kassu.

Most of these games are slots, including a large number of tantalizing progressive jackpots.

Popular titles include Wolf Gold (96.01% RTP), Book of Dead 94.25% RTP), and Big Bass Bonanza (96.71% RTP).

However, Kassu isn’t just about the slot games. There’s also a decent selection of table games here, including the likes of Exclusive Green Diamond Blackjack, Lightning Roulette, and Casino Hold’em.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Kassu has an extensive choice of almost 15 different payment methods. All the popular Canadian banking options are here, including Trustly, Interac, EcoPayz and MuchBetter, and most payment methods have a fairly high transaction limit of $5,000.

Withdrawal times are generally excellent. During testing, we averaged 4-6 hours processing time for the likes of VISA and eWallets.

Reputation: 4/5

Kassu is a fairly new Canadian online casino, and it hasn’t really had the time to develop a reputation for itself just yet.

However, it has a very transparent “About Us” page that introduces you to the team, and gives this online casino site a very personable feel. It’s also fully licensed and safe to join in Canada.

>> Get started at Kassu and claim your welcome bonus up to C$1,500

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best Canadian Online Casinos

Bonuses and promotions:

All the best Canadian online casinos are super generous with their bonuses. From eye-catching deposit bonuses to free spins, we made sure to add casinos that shower you with regular offers.

Online casino games:

Whether you’re looking to spin a few reels, beat the dealer at blackjack or try your luck on the ‘devil’s wheel,’ we’ve added top Canadian online casinos that offer at least 450+ high-quality games for you to try.

Deposit methods:

We know how important it is that you choose a Canadian online gambling site that has a payment method you’re familiar with. This is why the top online casino sites in our list all offer a variety of safe and secure banking options that make depositing and withdrawing a synch.

Reputation and reliability:

We were super strict about choosing online gambling sites that are licensed and owned by reputable iGaming companies. As such, all the best online casino sites on our list are safe, secure, and reliable.

Guide to the Best Online Casinos in Canada

Are Online Casinos in Canada Safe?

The best online casinos in Canada (such as the ones in our review guide) are 100% safe and secure to use. They’re fully licensed and use SSL encryption and other security measures (including AI in some cases) to ensure you stay safe when indulging in real money online gambling.

Are Online Casinos in Canada Legal?

Yes, online gambling is legal in Canada, but each province has its very own laws, with some of them requiring the casinos to be licensed within the province to be deemed legal.

That said, it’s best to check your local laws because they differ from one territory to another in Canada.

What Games Can I Play at Canadian Online Casino Sites?

You can play all types of casino games at the best online casinos in Canada, including everything you’d find at your local brick-and-mortar casino and more. These include online slots, progressive jackpots, video poker, online poker, blackjack, online roulette, baccarat, bingo, and live dealer games.

However, the exact games you can play at any Canadian casino online depend entirely on the casino site you sign up to. While all the casinos in our list offer the usual games (slot games, blackjack, roulette, etc.), they offer different variants, as well as different volumes of games.

How Do I Make a Deposit at Canadian Online Casino Sites?

Depositing at Canadian gambling sites is super easy. You just have to head over to the banking section of your casino account, select “deposit” and then click your preferred payment method. Enter the required banking details along with the amount you wish to deposit and click the ‘Deposit’ button to finalize the process.

Can I Play Free Games at CA Online Casinos?

Some of the best online gambling sites let you play their games for free so you can select your favourite game before you start. Not all do, however, so this is something worth checking if it’s important to you before you create a casino account.

How do I Choose the Best Online Casino Canada has to Offer?

To choose the best CA casinos, it’s always a good idea to start by reading review guides like ours, as they have a curated list of the top-rated casinos that have been independently tested.

You can also read customer reviews to get a better idea of which casinos stand out.

However, it’s still essential that you take a closer look at each casino to see if they’ve got the things that matter to you. For instance, Jackpot City should appeal to those who are looking to play progressive jackpot slots and are looking for the best overall gambling experience, whereas PlayOjo stands out for its no wagering bonuses.

Comparing the Best Online Casinos in Canada

Let’s have a quick recap of each of our top 5 online Canadian casinos to see what their core features, benefits and welcome bonuses are:

Jackpot City: This online casino offers the best overall experience for Canadians. Each day, you can try your luck on the likes of Mega Moolah and Wheels of Wishes for the chance to win millions. There’s also a 100% up to C$1,600 + 150 free spins welcome package on the table to get things started.

Spin Casino: Our top pick for a smooth, streamlined iGaming experience that delivers 500+ amazing games straight to your mobile device. New players can get started with a 100% up to C$400 welcome bonus +100 free spins here.

Bitstarz: If you’re on the hunt for some casino action and want to deposit and withdraw using crypto, BitStarz stands out as the top-rated Canadian crypto casino. Home to over 3,500 crypto games, this is a super safe, reliable and multi-award-winning casino. The welcome bonus is a 100% up to 1 BTC match deposit offer.

PlayOjo: This casino site gets you started with a no-wagering online casino bonus of 80 free spins once you deposit C$10. Once that’s out of the way, you can slowly ease in and try your luck on any of the 2,100+ games.

Royal Panda: If you’re here for some sports betting action, Royal Panda might be the one for you. It’s got thousands of daily markets, lots of sports promos, and you can combine sports betting with casino games. The welcome bonus here is 100% up to C$1,000.

Getting Started at Canadian Casinos Online

Follow our brief guide below to get started at Canadian online casinos; we’ll use our top pick Jackpot City as an example.

Step 1: Click “Sign Up”

• Open the official JackpotCity website

• Click the Sign-Up button at the top of your screen

• Fill out the three forms by entering all the required information

Step 2: Deposit & Start Playing

• Once you’re automatically logged in after registering, click “Bank” at the top-right corner

• Opt-in for the welcome bonus by clicking the button

• Select a payment method and follow the instructions to deposit

• You can now play online casino games!

Related: Best online casinos Canada

So, What Are the Best Online Casinos in Canada?

These are the best online casinos in Canada available to join right now. They’ve all been independently tested, and they all check-out when it comes to high-quality games, generous bonuses and a rock-solid reputation and security.

Jackpot City Casino is our top pick overall, thanks to its well-rounded choice of games, six-figure progressive slots, excellent customer support, as well as generous C$1,600 welcome package and 150 free spins.

However, Canadian players have 9 more excellent casinos to choose from — and you can’t go wrong with either.

Your only concern should be to gamble responsibly!

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it’s crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction’s local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling’s legality. Since our reviews are unbiased and geared towards regular players’ needs, we may receive a commission for casino site features. However, this doesn’t affect our online casino ranking as we always make concerted efforts to bring to you sites that deliver a wholesome casino experience at all times.

If you’d like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations:

• http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/

• http://www.cprg.ca/

• https://www.responsiblegambling.org/