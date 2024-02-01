Better Hybrid Work Policies Can Help Ease Transition To Full Time

Businesses are still working hard to bring employees back to the office after they’ve grown accustomed to the benefits and flexibility of remote and hybrid work, but it’s proving difficult.

One company that was remote years before the pandemic has some tips for building hybrid workplaces that work for everyone.

Haystack Needle is a remote agency born from the 2008 financial crisis, but the company recognized the importance of taking time to meet face to face and developing personal relationships, according to CEO Townsend Belisle.

“[We were] fully remote long before the pandemic and discovered the value of allowing talent to discover the environment where they produce their best work. But we also quickly learned the value of connecting in person with enough frequency,” Belisle said. “In those moments, other bonds are formed and misconceptions are mitigated. It helped to embrace the unique benefits of each.”

Most bosses agree there’s value in working in person, but some say there’s none at all to be found in remote or hybrid work.

In a 2020 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Netflix founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings described remote work as “a pure negative,” lamenting that “debating ideas is harder now.”

Hybrid work plans can take many different forms, and it’s up to each company to find the best fit, according to Haystack Needle. Employees’ workflow can change regardless of whether they are at home or in the office.

In 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery gave employees a week’s notice to return to the office at least two days a week in May, with three days per week required starting in June. The move, after two years of remote work, sent employees scrambling to find child care, among other arrangements.

“I really believe in being together,” CEO David Zaslov told Oprah Winfrey during a May 2022 interview. “You don’t build a narrative on Zoom. You don’t get a mentor on Zoom. You got to come to work. That’s where a lot of the joy is and that’s where a lot of the creativity comes from.”

According to Haystack Needle, time spent working remotely can also be optimized to maximize trust and teamwork, without piling on Zoom fatigue.

To build on those relationships and foster work-life balance, don’t limit team members to strictly work-related topics. Digital water-cooler conversations should be encouraged, including work-adjacent celebrations like project successes, milestone achievements, and anniversaries.

Even if a digital workspace is optimized to promote team-building, it’s still good to make time to meet in person throughout the year, and it’s important to make those moments together count.

Companies can use some of what they’re saving on overhead costs to make these meetups something team members will remember for years to come. Think of annual holiday parties at various locations, team retreats with special events and in-person training opportunities with respected industry leaders.

“A positive culture is a crucial part of attracting and retaining quality talent, and that trust empowers and motivates,” said Belisle.

Bringing employees back part-time and doubling down on engagement during remote periods can soften the transition and show employees you are as invested in their well-being as you are in the company’s success.



