Attention, Beyhive! Destiny’s Child manager, Mathew Knowles, opened up about the possibility of seeing Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams reunite in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I certainly hope so,” Mathew, 68, quipped to Us’ Marc Lupo when asked if he’d like to see the R&B group, which he helped form, come back together. “I also understand that Kelly and Beyoncé are mothers and they have a family and that changes the dynamics,” he continued. “Each one of the ladies are successful in their own right. They all have their individual solo careers. So coordinating family, careers, that’s a lot of juggling. I’m sure in due time the ladies will decide if that’s what they want to do and if they do or do not as supportive as I could be as their manager.”

The trio, who announced their split 2005, have remained close friends. They most recently reunited when they took the stage at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Mathew, who calls himself a “fan” of the “Independent Women” performers, couldn’t help but gush at the thought of their show-stopping surprise performance at Coachella. “[Their performance] shows how much they practiced, that 10 years later they cannot miss a beat. It’s just remarkable. It shows that their dedication was really there. I know these ladies, they have strong work ethics. I’m extremely proud of all three of them.”

The Alabama native, who shares memories of his time managing Destiny’s Child in his book, Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story, went on to reveal what he thinks is the secret behind the group’s success.

“It hasn’t been done after Destiny’s Child. We really haven’t had a breakthrough group. It’s very difficult. There’s a lot of dynamics that are different than even with a boys’ group. It’s also about teamwork and friendship. It’s not just about talent and you have to put all of that together with a team. That becomes very, quite difficult when you don’t have everyone on the same page and each going individually rather than collectively.That’s how life is. Sometimes there’s failures, sometimes we make mistakes, but it’s an opportunity to grow. Destiny’s Child is a real example of failure multiple times in a career, but turning that to success.”

As for the role Mathew play’s in his daughter Beyoncé’s solo career — the music executive takes a relaxed approach. “I think I play the role of dad. I don’t play the role as manager. I love my role as father and grandfather. I still play the role as manager with Destiny’s Child, but Beyoncé will make the right decisions. She’s learned the business aspect and there was a growth that all artists have to go through of understanding and learning the artistry, which is different than the business side of it.”

He continued: “[Beyoncé’s] gone through the transition of learning the business side and being a wonderful and credible business woman, and I’m loving seeing all the business decisions that she’s making. So she’ll make, I’m sure, the right decision. She seldom makes them hastily. She will plan with strategy, and so we’ll just have to wait and see what her next move is. But I always say, you can come and have a seat at the table and we’ll drink a little lemonade.”

Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story is available now.