For the past two days, the BeyHive has been abuzz with its favorite topic — Beyonce. The singer secretly recorded 14 new songs and 17 new music videos for her self-titled fifth studio album, and shocked fans, critics, the music industry, and even some of her close friends at midnight on Dec. 13 when she released the "visual album" on iTunes.

PHOTOS: Beyonce's body evolution

Much of the album's critical acclaim surrounds her innovative use of the new music videos to accompany the new tracks, thus making listening and viewing a collective experience for fans to enjoy all at once.

PHOTOS: Blue Ivy's fabulous life

Each of Bey's new videos has its own distinctive looks, many of which are sure to become iconic in the music industry once fans get the chance to process this bombshell.

PHOTOS: Beyonce and Jay Z's sexy romance

Us Weekly has rounded up seven of the pop diva's most memorable moments from her 17 new music videos:

1. "Superpower" — Beyonce struts around a post-apocalyptic world as a gritty revolutionary with thigh-high green boots, long, green-streaked hair, and plenty of under boob. She later slips on a cameo jacket, but her perfectly-toned abs and extra under cleavage will be the look that's remembered.

2. "Mine" — Modeled after Michelangelo's famous Pietà sculpture of the Virgin Mary cradling the dead body of Jesus, Beyonce looks structured and still in this white and grey ensemble as dancers whisk around her. The video is definitely the most art-inspired of her new work.

3. "Blow" — With its '70s disco flair, "Blow" is a funky good time at the roller rink. And though it features Beyonce riding up on a bike in a giant yellow fur coat and patchwork denim jeans, it's her neon, backlight look completely with pigtails and bright orange lipstick that's the most memorable.

4. "Flawless" — As Beyonce fist pumps for feminism, she proves that she can easily make buttoned up flannel sexy. The video features the diva surrounded by dancers in punk-inspired clothing as she pushes through a mosh pit of men to fight for women everywhere.

5. "Haunted" — Beyonce could easily make a cameo on American Horror Story in this spooky video. With her flapper-inspired, waved blonde bob, she looks composed as she enters a house of terrors. Wearing a white fur coat with black spots, she'd make Cruella de Vil envious. And her perfectly polished red lips could easily have fans trying to figure out if it was CGI'd on.

6. "Partition" — As the perfect video vixen, Beyonce dances for her man in this sultry single. And though she has plenty of saucy looks, her most memorable happens on top of a piano when she wearing a cleavage-happy black one piece with a black lacy cover up. The cover up's high neckline makes her look like a sexy female Dracula or raunchy Disney villain (Evil Queen, anyone?).

7. "Blue" — For the majority of this video, Beyonce is seen looking au natural while cradling her daughter Blue Ivy. But in one scene, she wears a bejeweled bikini with a giant crown and feather headdress. Just another day at the beach for Beyonce.

Tell Us: What were your favorite Beyonce looks?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!