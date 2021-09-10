Alyssa Lopez was voted out of Big Brother 23 during the double eviction on Thursday, September 9, becoming the fifth juror as the last threat to The Cookout alliance.

The swimwear designer, 24, was unaware she was in danger, especially after Hannah Chaddha won the Head of Household. Not privy to The Cookout alliance, she was surprised when she was nominated alongside Xavier Prather.

“I feel betrayed by Hannah because we made this whole strategy right before [the] live eviction of who we put up, if I’d use the veto on her, if she’d used the veto on me, and within five minutes of Claire [Rehfuss]’s conversation with her before live evictions, she completely changed her mind,” Alyssa exclusively tells Us. “And I just think that she shouldn’t have been persuaded that easily. And if she really wanted to be in a final two with me, she would have never thought to do that.”

Xavier ended up winning the veto and Hannah replaced him with Kyland Young. There was really nothing Alyssa could have done and she was voted out 3-1. Upon her eviction, The Cookout sealed their spot in BB history by having all POC in the final six, guaranteeing a Black winner for the first time ever.

Us Weekly: You said you felt betrayed by Hannah. Talk about that. And is there anyone else here?

Us: Who would have been your target if you had won HOH?

AL: If I were to win HOH during the double eviction, I would have put up Tiffany and Kyland. I would have targeted Tiffany. That way, Hannah is a little bit more closer to me.

Us: Do you plan on dating Christian after the show? Does Xavier have a shot?

AL: I do plan to pursue a relationship with Christian outside of this house, as long as he is on board as well. Xavier is my best friend, my lifelong friend, but a friend. And that is all.

Us: Who do you think is playing the best game thus far and why?

AL: I do think Hannah taking me out was a complete waste of her HOH, but in general, in the house, I do think she is playing the best game. I think people underestimate her and I feel like she has a lot of people backing her up and people that may take her to the end because they underestimate her.

Us: Would you ever play Big Brother again?

AL: I have watched Big Brother since I was 11 years old, every single summer. And I’m now 25. Of course I would play this game again. It was so amazing to be able to play in this game, especially such a historic season. And I would most definitely go back into the house as soon as possible.