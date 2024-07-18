Big Brother has a famously dedicated fanbase, so it’s hardly surprising that viewers have already identified the actress who portrayed an artificial intelligence entity’s human form during the season 26 premiere.

The first eight players to enter the game were virtually introduced to a prospective 17th houseguest named Ainsle during the Wednesday, July 17, premiere episode. Dressed in a futuristic outfit and a matching blue wig, Ainsle pleaded with the houseguests to vote for her to enter the game.

Even before Ainsle revealed that she would not be entering the game as a human houseguest, but is rather a front for an artificial intelligence entity that will be impacting the game this season, Big Brother fans sniffed out a twist.

“THATS NOT AINSLEY!!! THATS A TIKTOKER NAME COSETTE!!! ITS A FAKE #BB26,” one X user wrote during the episode alongside a screenshot of Ainsle and a TikTok video of the same woman with the account name @Cosette.

The credits at the end of the episode also confirmed that the famous TikToker Cosette Rinab made a guest appearance. Rinab, who has more than 2 million followers on TikTok, has not yet posted about her Big Brother 26 cameo. According to her TikTok bio, she enjoys making DIY content. “Teaching you how to do it yourself,” her bio reads.

It seems unlikely that Rinab will appear on the show again as houseguests have now been introduced to the robot version of Ainsle, which was revealed to be an acronym for “Artificial Intelligence Network Self-Learning Entity.”

The first eight houseguests had an opportunity to vote for whether Ainsle would enter the game as a houseguest during the BB26 premiere. Thinking she’d be a fellow human competitor, four of them voted no, and four of them voted yes.

The players who voted for Ainsle to enter the game were rewarded with a chance to “upgrade” their game, while the players who voted against her were punished with the risk of a game “downgrade.” Each group of voters participated in a competition to determine who got the upgrade and the downgrade. Makensy Manbeck won the upgrade while Chelsie Baham lost the downgrade competition, giving her a disadvantage.

The details of the upgrade and the downgrade will seemingly be revealed during part 2 of the BB26 premiere on Thursday, July 18, when the remaining eight houseguests move in. The Ainsle twist is in line with the season’s artificial intelligence theme and is sure to impact gameplay in unexpected ways.

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.