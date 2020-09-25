A legend moves in. Dr. Will Kirby made a surprise appearance in the Thursday, September 24, episode of Big Brother: All Stars as part of a new twist.

The celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway popped up at the end of the episode as the houseguests’ new “neighbor” to tell them about the upcoming competitions, which will proceed the unprecedented triple eviction .

“For the next HOH competition and Veto competition, you’re going to have an important decision to make, go for power or go for prizes,” Kirby said while dressed in a bathrobe. “I sure know what I would do. Good luck. I do live right next door, so you will be seeing me again.”

Check out what else Dr. Will Kirby told Us Weekly about his appearance:

Us Weekly: Fans would have loved to see you as part of the cast, but I guess this works too. What’s it like coming back as the “neighbor”?

Dr. Will Kirby: The world absolutely needs some levity right now and my role this season as the Big Brother neighbor offers exactly that! If I can take people’s minds off of their daily life stressors for even a few minutes with some fun content then I’ll have successfully accomplished my goal!

Us: What can you tell us about the twist?

Dr. Will: The “neighbor” kicks off one of the greatest weeks in the history of Big Brother. Immense powers and opulent prizes are at stake. Plus, it’s capped off by the first ever triple eviction. This will be a defining moment for the series!

Us: But really, why aren’t you playing All-Stars, Dr. Will?

Dr. Will: Well, while placing no judgement on people who are playing this season, I personally didn’t feel like I could leave my family or take an absence from my career obligations right now. Disappearing for three months wasn’t wasn’t something that made sense to me personally. But I of course wanted to be involved in this season in some capacity and this role seemed like a great fit!

Us: What makes a Big Brother all-star?

Dr. Will: While some players are physically attractive, or smart, or strategic, or charismatic, no other single player brings the complete set of skills. So, at the risk of self aggrandizement, I bring a little of all of those characteristics to the game and that allows me to be an agile player, it allows me to adapt. When you have a number of different attributes to lean on, you don’t have to rely on just one strength. So as the game has evolved over the past two decades, I’ve been fortunate enough to evolve with it. But to get more granular, it comes down to one word: Entertainment. I truly try to entertain the fans. Loving or loathing, when they watch I want them to walk away from their television and tablets thoroughly entertained.

Us: Did you expect to see a season happen this summer?

Dr. Will: These are unprecedented times but the Big Brother producers, Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan, Chris Roach, Shawn Laws, Robyn Kass and Don Wollman are truly the best in the business! No other team could pull this off. I’m not allowed to discuss details, but right now the Big Brother house looks like a space station! I’ve never seen anything like it! These guys are under-appreciated artists. Pulling off a show of this scope during a global pandemic is so much more difficult than people realize.

Us: Some fan favorites – like your old friends Janelle and Kaysar – were evicted early this season. Do you think they’ll play again?

Dr. Will: Would they want to play again? It must be haunting to constantly wonder if you will get another shot at playing and even more disturbing to get that chance and then fail again. Look, I totally get why a second chance makes sense for some houseguests, but if you have lost Big Brother three times then this just isn’t the right hobby for you. So the question is, ‘Do we want to see them play again’? I’m of the personal opinion that we as viewers deserve some fresh blood.

Us: You host the jury roundtable, but be real, will we ever see you play again?

Dr. Will: Let’s be honest, I’m uniquely qualified to host the jury roundtable. I’ve done it for seven seasons now and I love it. And I’m honored to do it! But I’m not even sure that we can have a jury roundtable this season because of social distancing and quarantine requirements. That said, I would hope that I could continue to serve the show and the fans in that capacity for a long time to come. As far as the possibility of me actually playing again goes, in the interest of full candor, it would just have to be just the perfect situation. So, as it stands right now today, I’m officially retired from competitive reality television programming and I’ll just continue to focus my efforts on the aesthetic dermatology world. Will I ever come out of reality retirement? Stay tuned.

Us: What else is going on with you these days?

Dr. Will: Fans who follow me casually are always surprised to find out that I’m a board certified dermatologist and one of the most sought after key opinion leaders in the field of aesthetic dermatology. Moreover, I’m the Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway, the nation’s leader in aesthetic dermatology. Our 60th clinic opens next month and I’m thrilled about our 2021 expansion plans! It’s a true privilege to work with the LaserAway team.

Us: So how does your job compare to Big Brother?

Dr. Will: Dermatologists are even more competitive than Big Brother houseguests! Scheming and more petty too. Oh, and don’t even get me started on how jealous they are! Also, the stakes are a lot higher in dermatology. But whether it’s on television or a clinic, the cream always rises to the top. Bottom line: Dermatology isn’t a competition but, rest assured, LaserAway is winning.

Us: Oh, and one more question. You’re a fan of good speeches. What were your thoughts on Da’Vonne’s speech tonight?

Dr. Will: One of the best exit speeches of all time. I think that puts her at the top of the list for America’s Favorite Player.

Big Brother: All-Stars airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.