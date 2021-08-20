The raps couldn’t save her. Britini D’Angelo was the latest Big Brother houseguest voted off during the live eviction on Thursday, August 19, also becoming the first member of the jury.

The kindergarten teacher, 24, was evicted in a 7-1 vote after she was put up as a replacement nominee by Head of Household Kyland Young, who won a second veto in the Veto Derby competition.

Britini felt like she had a solid deal with Kyland and was shocked when Sarah Beth Steagall gave her a heads up that she may be put on the block.

“I just did not know that he was the type of person to break deals and break his word,” Britini tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I really saw a lot of Kyland’s true colors come out this week, both in the way that he broke off the deal, and the way that he then spoke to me afterward, in just very non-respectful and rude ways.”

She added, “I also do feel slightly betrayed by Tiff. I was in two alliances with her, and I really felt like Claire was going to bat for me to stay. And Tiffany was more taking a step back being like ‘whatever the HOH wants.’”

Watch our full interview above or scroll down to read our interview with Britini where she also talks about her closest allies, who she thinks is playing the best game and more.

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Us Weekly: Do you think there was anything you could have done to change your fate this week?

Britini D’Angelo: To be honest, I did everything that I could have done this week to save myself from being evicted. But at the end of the day, the house felt like I was the bigger threat between Big D and myself. So I knew at the end of the day, even fighting as hard as I could, Big D didn’t really even need a campaign. And there was still a very big chance that I was going home, but that did not stop me. You all know that I’m a fighter. That did not stop me from having six points together, and going through all the houseguests and trying to convince them why it was a good idea for me to stay in the house. I really did feel like I elongated everyone’s games by staying in the house instead of with Big D. He now becomes the ultimate pawn. Anyone that sits next to him will be going home because anyone is a bigger threat than Big D at this point. I would say in any regard, besides socially. So for me, I would say I tried my best, but at the end of the day, I can only do so much.

Us: Who do you feel most betrayed by?

BD: Well, if this wasn’t obvious, I definitely do feel betrayed by Kyland. I just did not know that he was the type of person to break deals and break his word, in that regard. I really saw a lot of Kyland’s true colors come out this week, both in the way that he broke off the deal, and the way that he then spoke to me afterward, in just very non-respectful and rude ways. So for me, that told me a lot about his character and it told me a lot about his true colors kind of showing up. So for me, I do feel betrayed by Kyland. I also do feel slightly betrayed by Tiff [Mitchell]. I was in two alliances with her, and I really felt like Claire [Rehfuss] was going to bat for me to stay. And Tiffany was more taking a step back being like “whatever the HOH wants.” I’m just waiting for people to start playing an individual game in this house. Right now, everyone really is just doing whatever the person in power wants, which is not always best for their personal games. So we’ll see what happens.

Us: Who was your most loyal ally? Who did you want to go to the end with?

BD: My most loyal allies and the people that I wanted to go far into this game are obviously Azah [Awasum] and Big D, my fellow Jokers. I love the both of them so much. And for me, being on the block four times, they were there for me through each and every one of them. It made our team so much stronger as a unit. Those were both my close allies and I really hope that both of them go far. And I think they will.

Us: Do you think Azah should have just went for the veto instead of trying to throw it to you?

BD: You know what? This is a question that I have pondered many of times. I have no regrets as to how the veto went down because we made the decision together as a team. And I know she has no regrets as how the veto went down because we made the decision. Like I said, together as a team. Do I think Azah would have made it farther than me in OTEV? She was way luckier than I was in finding those jellies. So I’m going to tell you, I think that answer is yes. But I know she does not regret how OTEV went down, just like I said, because we made the decision together and we were going to stick with it. But I do think she had a very good shot of winning OTEV. She was finding every jelly so quickly. And I didn’t realize that, obviously, in the competition because I have no luck in luck competitions. And so she was finding them super quick though. So I think she would have done very, very well in the comp, but no regrets.

Us: Who is playing the best game right now and why?

BD: I think the person that is playing the best game in this right now is Xavier [Prather]. And I say that for a couple of different reasons. Xavier is a huge threat. He did not need to drop off that wall. He was perfectly fine. He could have stayed on that wall longer than DX could’ve, but for me, Xavier’s playing the most under the radar, low game for being the big threat that he is. And he’s on no one’s radar. So for me, I really do feel like X has a really great shot of taking it home at the end, but I’m not going to make any promises. Obviously I would love to see him there, but I just think that people need to open their eyes because Xavier is such a big threat, but he’s playing such a low game. So right now I think Xavier’s playing the best game.