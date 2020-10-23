Consider the holidays canceled. Christmas Abbott was evicted from Big Brother: All-Stars on Thursday, October 23, with Veto winner Cody Calafiore being the sole vote to evict.

The fitness enthusiast, 33, sat next to former winner Nicole Franzel, who had been working closely with Cody since the beginning of the game.

Christmas spent the week trying to pitch Cody that she’d take him to the final two if she won the final Head of Household competition. Prior to that, she warned Enzo Palumbo, Cody’s other closest ally, that he has a much better shot against her in the end, but it fell on deaf ears.

“Enzo, congratulations, you got third place,” she told him in her eviction speech.

So what does Christmas think was her biggest mistake in the game? What does she say to haters who think she didn’t deserve a spot on the season? Check out our interview.

Us Weekly: What do you think was your biggest mistake in this game?

Christmas Abbott: My biggest mistake was definitely getting momentarily distracted and dropping that dang pumpkin out of my shovel. It was a game-changer for me. Big, big game-changer.

Us: What do you think of Cody’s decision to keep Nicole over you?

CA: Honestly, I can respect that decision. I don’t like it, but I can respect it because he committed to her on day two. They had played together previously. I saw that they had an untouchable bond, and I’m glad that he has that in a weird way, at the cost of my game.

Us: Nicole invited you to her wedding. You also voted to evict her. Where do you stand? Will you go to the wedding?

CA: Me voting to evict Nicole was a game move. I adore that woman and her inviting me to her wedding is a personal extension. That’s a personal relationship. I think Nicole is an amazing gamer, which is why I wanted her out, but I love her as a person and I adore her, and I am absolutely going to go to her wedding.

Us: You were super close to Memphis. How would you describe your friendship? Was it ever anything more than that?

CA: Memphis and I had an amazing friendship. He was really, really helpful to me [when it came to] coping with being away from my family and being away from my son. And that was really important to me. So he was a really good friend. He was my best friend in the house.

Us: What would you say to people who didn’t think you deserved a spot on All-Stars?

CA: Anybody that thinks that I didn’t deserve a spot on All-Stars, you’re entitled to your opinion. But your girl did get fourth place. She won five different types of comps and I had a good time. So if you’re going to hate, fine. But just please be kind to the houseguests coming out because we had a hard time in that house, and that’s not who we are in real life. So just give a little grace, please.

Us: Would you ever play Big Brother again?

CA: I sit here right now and think that I would never play Big Brother again, but I’m telling you right now, there is, like, a little flutter in my heart with the excitement of that possibility. It’s kind of twisted. Probably, yes.

Big Brother: All-Stars airs on CBS Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.