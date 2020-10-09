Mistakes but no regrets. Tyler Crispen recognizes some of the crucial errors of his game after becoming the latest evictee of Big Brother: All-Stars on Thursday, October 8.

The jewelry company co-owner, 25, was a big target coming into season 22, but his alliance of The Committee – with houseguests Cody Calafiore, Memphis Garrett, Christmas Abbott, Nicole Franzel and Dani Briones – in addition to his competition wins, helped keep him safe even when people like Dani wanted him gone.

After voting to evict Nicole during the triple eviction and then putting her up on the block against Dani when he won Head of Household, there was no love lost between them. Everyone weighed their options, but Tyler was deemed the bigger threat to win and was ultimately evicted in a unanimous vote against Christmas.

Who does he think is playing the best game right now? Does he regret wanting to quit? And will he ever play again? Check out our interview with Tyler.

Us Weekly: What was your biggest mistake in this game?

Tyler Crispen: My biggest mistake in this game was not bringing Angela [Rummans, his girlfriend] with me. She is my safe haven. She eases my mind when things are tough, and I didn’t have her in there and it set me off. So, I wish she was there. But other than that, I was just absolutely reckless in that game. I was just doing things because I was bored. It took me forever to get a grasp on the game this time. So, I had a lot of mistakes, but I don’t have any regrets.

Us: Do you think you voicing your desire to quit earlier in the season affected your game? If so, how?

TC: Yeah, definitely. I definitely think it set my game reputation up for potential disaster. One, because people were either just really confused as to why I would want to do that. Maybe they thought I had some sort of power, but I was being genuine. I wanted to see Bayleigh [Dayton] and Da’Vonne [Rogers] do well. I wanted to fix mine and Bayleigh’s friendship from Big Brother 20 because prioritizing that … that’s lifelong. That’s not just a summer. So I prioritized that over the game. And for that, I do not feel bad, but I definitely think it hurt my game.

Us: Enzo didn’t end up voting out Nicole with you and Christmas. Do you think he’s placating too many people or do you think he has a chance to win?

TC: I don’t think he lied to me about wanting to get out Nicole. I don’t think he even said he wanted to get out Nicole. But yeah, unless Enzo has a final two deal with Nicole, I don’t quite get why he would want to keep Cody’s secret weapon around because I’m thinking, in my head, Cody would pick Nicole over Enzo. So I don’t quite understand Enzo’s thought process there and letting Cody have another option. And I tried to voice that with him, but it fell on deaf ears.

Us: Who do you think is playing the best game right now and why?

Tyler: Oh, that’s tough. I think Cody is playing the best game right now. Yeah, he’s double-dipping, triple-dipping, quadruple-dipping in alliances. But I feel like he’s covered in a lot of ways, and I think he’s won a lot of competitions, and I think he’s a good social player. So I think if we’re talking a well-rounded game, I got to say Cody’s playing the best game right now.

Us: Speaking of that, you told Julie [Chen] you didn’t want to double and triple-dip, but other people were clearly doing that this season. Did that hurt your game this time around?

TC: I mean, yeah. Everyone was in freaking 19 alliances and I did not want to do that this time because it got me last time. So, I wish I could switch my games, take this one and put it on Big Brother 20, take Big Brother 20, put it here, but I can’t do that. I definitely thought even if I did try to make a bunch of final twos, people probably wouldn’t even believe it because I did that last time and it got me. So yeah, I think I might’ve set my own self up for disaster. Thanks, Big Brother 20 Tyler. Appreciate it.

Us: Do you have any interest in playing Big Brother again?

TC: I do not have any interest in playing Big Brother again. I love the game. I love Big Brother. The experience is once in a lifetime and I pushed my limits by doing it twice in a lifetime. So nah, I’m gonna move past this and be forever grateful for it, for what it’s given me in my life. But no, I do not have any desire to do that ever again.

Big Brother airs on CBS Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.