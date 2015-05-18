Oh, what a night! The stars rocked out on the red carpet and on stage at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 17. The jam-packed show brought out knockout performances and moments that are worth a DVR rewind.

1. Taylor Swift Premieres "Bad Blood" Music Video

Swift showed off her style — and a ton of her friends — during the big night. Her highly anticipated video opened up the BBMAs, receiving cheers and a big sigh of relief (because, finally!) from the audience.

2. Mariah Carey Performs "Vision of Love" and "Infinity"

Something old, and something new! The singer wowed the audience with her high notes, taking the BBMAs stage for the first time in 17 years. Just three days earlier, she cancelled a Las Vegas show during her first week of residency because of bronchitis.

3. Empire Cast Belts Out Show Favorite "You're So Beautiful"

No Cookie!? A sweet treat for fans of the Lyon family, Empire stars Jussie Smollett (Jamal Lyon) and Bryshere Y. Gray (Hakeem Lyon) jammed out to one of the show's most popular tunes. The FOX drama (hooray!) is returning for a second season in the fall.

4. Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea Have Crazy '80s Party

The ladies took the stage for the first time together to belt out their latest tune "Pretty Girls." Like their music video, the collaborators wore their flashiest '80s gear and danced like divas.

5. Simple Minds Performs "Don't You (Forget About Me)"

Molly Ringwald — our hero! The '80s actress introduced the band to sing the theme song of her 1985 classic The Breakfast Club. She paid tribute to the film's late director John Hughes and also hit it off with Miss Taylor Swift.

