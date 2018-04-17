But who will perform? The nominations for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards were announced on Tuesday, April 17 — and there’s plenty of stiff competition in each category. In the first round of categories, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar take the lead, with all three battling it out for Top Artist.
Khalid and Bebe Rexha were on hand to reveal some of the musicians that were nominated for the big show, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
See the full list of nominees below. (More categories will be announced throughout the day!)
Top Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Top Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Post Malone
Top New Artist
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
Top Hot 100 Song
“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
“Humble.,” Kendrick Lamar
“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars
“Rockstar,” Post Malone and 21 Savage
“Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran
Top Selling Album
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
Beautiful Trauma, Pink
÷, Ed Sheeran
From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Reputation, Taylor Swift
Top Country Song
“What Ifs,” Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina,
“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Small Town Boy,” Dustin Lynch
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
“In Case You Didn’t Know,” Brett Young
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC on Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET.
