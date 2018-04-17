But who will perform? The nominations for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards were announced on Tuesday, April 17 — and there’s plenty of stiff competition in each category. In the first round of categories, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar take the lead, with all three battling it out for Top Artist.

Khalid and Bebe Rexha were on hand to reveal some of the musicians that were nominated for the big show, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

See the full list of nominees below. (More categories will be announced throughout the day!)

Top Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Top Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Top New Artist

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Top Hot 100 Song

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“Humble.,” Kendrick Lamar

“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

“Rockstar,” Post Malone and 21 Savage

“Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran

Top Selling Album

DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

Beautiful Trauma, Pink

÷, Ed Sheeran

From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Reputation, Taylor Swift

Top Country Song

“What Ifs,” Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina,

“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Small Town Boy,” Dustin Lynch

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

“In Case You Didn’t Know,” Brett Young

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC on Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!