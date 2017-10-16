Marvel debuted the first full trailer for Black Panther on Monday, October 16 — and it does not disappoint.

The two-minute teaser shows Chadwick Boseman‘s character, T’Challa, returning home to the technologically advanced kingdom of Wakanda after the death of his father. He transforms into the titular hero as he defends the fictional African nation.

The action-packed trailer also gives fans a closer look at Michael B. Jordan‘s character, Erik Killmonger, who attempts to overthrow his longtime adversary T’Challa. “I waited my entire life for this,” Erik says in the clip. “The world is going to start over. I’m going to burn it all.”

One of the most intense scenes in the sneak peak teases an epic fight between the two characters. It also reveals T’Challa’s new and improved version of the iconic Black Panther suit.

In addition to the trailer, Boseman, who first debuted his character in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, tweeted a new poster for the upcoming superhero film. “Bringing a brand new #BlackPanther poster to you 1st!” he wrote on Monday. “We hit theaters Feb 16, but you can check out the new trailer from @marvelstudios NOW.”

Bringing a brand new #BlackPanther poster to you 1st! We hit theaters Feb 16, but you can check out the new trailer from @marvelstudios NOW. pic.twitter.com/KFbA9A9cG8 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) October 16, 2017

The cast of Black Panther also includes Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Danai Gurira, Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad, Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman. The movie is directed by Creed filmmaker Ryan Coogler.

Earlier this year, Coogler, 31, opened up about helming the film during an appearance at Comic-Con. “I grew up as a young black kid in the Bay Area,” he said at the time. “As I got older, I wanted to find a comic book character who looked like I did.”

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018.

