Come on down! Bob Barker is heading back to The Price Is Right on the show's April 1 show for a very special April Fools' prank, and Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek at his return.

Barker's big homecoming is a part of this year's annual April 1 joke, and although we can't reveal his role in the shenanigans, we can offer you these photos of Barker and his successor, Drew Carey, behind the scenes on the CBS Television Studios soundstage where TPIR has filmed for 43 years now.

The last time Barker returned to The Price Is Right, which he hosted for 35 years from 1972 to 2007, was for the Dec. 12, 2013 episode honoring his 90th birthday.

The Price Is Right has a history of April Fools' Day pranks. In 2014, then-Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson hosted the show instead of Carey, and the year before saw the models swap jobs with Carey and announcer George Gray.

The Price Is Right airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT on CBS.

