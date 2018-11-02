Bobby Cannavale, who stars as a controlling boss on Amazon’s Homecoming, surprises Us with some fun facts about himself. Read on to learn 25 things about the actor.

1. I eat a bowl of cereal pretty much every night before going to sleep.

2. I was raised primarily by my Cuban mother.

3. I hosted an overnight shift on an all-motivational radio station in 1990.

4. I attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute for three months, but I left after discovering my teacher, who constantly gave me a hard time, was trying to steal my girlfriend.

5. I watched the Super Bowl last year with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in a hotel room in Sydney.

6. I’m a morning person. I love a 6:30 a.m. wake-up.

7. I have three sons: Jake, 23, [with ex Jenny Lumet, 51], and Rocco, 2, and Rafael, 11 months, [with wife Rose Byrne, 39]. Rocco is currently my favorite.

8. I love to read books aloud to my children.

9. I read all seven Harry Potter books aloud to Jake — who used to be my favorite.

10. I’m a die-hard New York Yankees, Jets and Knicks fan.

11. I hate to dress up.

12. I’ve never had a pet.

13. I don’t want a pet.

14. I love sitting in my car for an hour and a half on alternate-side street parking days.

15. I’ve played in a weekly poker game with the same group of guys in Hell’s Kitchen [NYC] for 20 years.

16. I went to high school with and acted in every play with Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Joe Lo Truglio.

17. I got singled out by Jay Leno on his show in 1987 when Joe and I heckled him from our front-row seats. Pretty sure it was the first time we smoked pot.

18. I used to audition as Sergeant Barnes from [1986’s] Platoon: “Y’all know about killing?”

19. Before fully supporting myself as an actor, I worked as an audition reader. I got three parts that way.

20. I got to sing and dance with the late, great Jim Gandolfini in what might be my favorite movie I’m in, [2007’s] Romance & Cigarettes.

21. I worked at a nightclub in the early ’90s with shoe designer Brian Atwood.

22. I’d easily eat pizza every day of my life if I didn’t care (a little) about my weight.

23. I won my high school talent show singing an original composition called “Please Come Back to Me,” which I wrote for my ex-girlfriend, Marcy Landreth. She didn’t come back to me.

24. I also won the next year singing OMD’s “If You Leave” with my two-man band Hu-Man Style. (We were awesome.)

25. I’m fearless about acting in front of thousands, but terrified about dancing in front of one.

Amazon’s new series, Homecoming, is available to stream beginning November 2.

