Easy? That’s not a word we would associate with the Real Housewives franchise, but Brandi Glanville would. The reality star sat down with Us Weekly and shared that filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was easier than other reality shows.

The mom of Mason, 14, and Jake, 10, has appeared on a myriad of reality TV favorites, including Celebrity Big Brother, Famously Single, Celebrity Apprentice, My Kitchen Rules and now Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. She told Us of her time on RHOBH, “After doing other reality shows, I now realize how fluffy and easy it was, but at the time, when I was doing it, I took it all so seriously. Now I’d be like, ‘Yeah.’ I would just tell everyone the truth, and they would not be able to handle it.”

Though she departed the Bravo series after season 5, she still watches and stays in touch with her former castmates. “I talk to Kim [Richards] and occasionally I talk to Yolanda [Hadid],” Brandi revealed to Us. “I see everyone because it’s a small town. I run into Kyle [Richards], and we always say nice things like, ‘Hi. How are you?’ Lisa Rinna, ‘Hi. How are you?’ But I really love Dorit [Kemsley] and Erika [Girardi], and I think they’re the most exciting people on the show.”

Brandi, 45, added that she and Kim are on good terms again. However, she said of the RHOBH ladies, “I think that they just hide the truth a lot.”

The Marriage Boot Camp star joked that she wanted to become a lawyer before her reality TV career took off, but she intends to stick with what she knows. “It found me, and I will do it until they stop asking,” she told Us.

