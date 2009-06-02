Brandy Settles With Victim’s Kids After Fatal Car Crash

Singer Brandy Norwood has settled with the two children whose mother was killed in the singer's 2006 car accident.

Awatef Aboudihaj's two children will receive $300,000 each, according to court documents filed in L.A. County Superior Court today, TMZ.com reports.

Look back at Hollywood's biggest scandals.

Awatef's husband, Marouane Hdidou, has not yet settled with Norwood. He rejected a $1.2 million settlement offer in February. In December 2006, Norwood's Land Rover struck another vehicle on L.A.'s 405 Freeway and caused a four-car pileup.

See the day's top news photos.

She was not charged with any crime after Los Angeles police ruled there was "insufficient evidence" that she'd committed vehicular manslaughter. "It was a situation that changed my life forever," Brandy has said.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!