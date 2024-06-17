Travis and Jason Kelce’s love of the Disney Channel Original movie Brink! caught the attention of one of its stars.

“Knowing that Travis and Jason Kelce chose Brink! as their favorite Disney Channel movie made my day,” actor Erik von Detten said in a recent interview with TMZ. “I mean, that is so cool. It is such an honor, and it also doesn’t surprise me because Brink! was a fantastic movie with forgotten values and whatnot.”

Von Detten, 41, starred as Andy “Brink” Brinker in the 1998 DCOM, which follows a friend group of inline skaters. After Brink’s family falls on hard times, he joins a professional group of skaters — behind his friends’ backs as they disapprove – to earn money.

“Knowing millennials still remember this movie and regard it as their favorite is, I think, really special because ties have changed so much,” von Detten continued. “Brink!, I think, captures an era which we all look back upon with fond memories. And to know that it’s still admired by millennials I very special.”

Noting that the Kansas City Chiefs are his favorite football team, von Detten went on to address Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, directly. “Travis and Jason Kelce, if you are watching this, I just want you to know it’s an honor, and skate better! Peace!”

Travis and Jason named Brink! as their No. 1 DCOM during a discussion on the Wednesday, June, 12 episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “I really like Brink!. Brink! was so good,” Jason quipped, to which Travis replied, “We were big-time rollerbladers in the Kelce household.”

The brothers went on to share their honest DCOM opinions after Jason pulled up a list of the network’s top-rated films. “Dude, Smart House was good. … Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. Uh, next,” Jason stated. “Halloweentown, good movie. Great movie. I kind of like that one lowkey more than Hocus Pocus, even though Hocus Pocus [had] much better acting. It was a better movie, but [Halloweentown] timed up with our childhood a little bit more.”

Other DCOMS beloved by the brothers include The Luck of the Irish, Alley Cats Strike, Johnny Tsunami and The Even Stevens Movie. “I always wanted to be the older brother on Even Stevens,” Travis shared, referring to Nick Spano’s Donnie Stevens. “He played more than three sports and I always wanted to do that.”

Other than the aforementioned films, Jason declared the other movies featured on the list were “terrible,” adding, “I’m sticking with Brink!,” to which Travis agreed.

After a clip of the podcast discussion was shared via social media, fans weighed in on the brothers’ DCOM rankings, “Cetus-lupeedus!! Do not sleep on Zenon!” one fan commented via TikTok, using Zenon’s (Kirsten Storms) iconic catchphrase.

Others agreed with their thoughts as another fan wrote, “Brink was mine and my brothers favorite it felt like rocket power lol and yess motocrossed!!! Disney channel has not been the same since.” One fan hilariously commented, “The idea that the Kelce brothers and I were watching Brink at the same time has sent me 😂.”