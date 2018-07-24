Nearly 15 years ago, Madonna locked lips with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera while opening the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Spears returned to the iconic venue on Monday, July 23, and made sure to give Her Madgesty a special shout-out.

“This is our favorite city, the Big Apple! How are you guys doing?” the Grammy winner, 36, asked the audience during her concert on Monday, July 23, according to a video shared by MuuMuse blogger Bradley Stern. “The last time I was on this stage, I kissed a girl. … Her name was Madonna!”

Britney Spears acknowledging her kiss with Madonna during her #PieceOfMe performance tonight! @britneyspears @Madonna Credits go to @MuuMuse for getting this on film! pic.twitter.com/Y7BTZ95li5 — Absolute Britney (@absolutebritney) July 24, 2018

Madonna, 59, and her lips famously passed the pop-music torch to Spears and Aguilera, 37, during their headline-making appearance at the VMAs. After paying homage to the Queen of Pop’s 1984 “Like a Virgin” performance, the trio danced and sang their way through “Hollywood.” In the middle of the medley, Madonna shocked the audience when she leaned over and smooched Spears. The camera quickly cut to the “Toxic” singer’s ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, who appeared to be confused, before returning to stage, where the Material Girl shared a shorter peck with Xtina.

“No one slipped anybody the tongue,” Spears clarified during an interview with MTV News later that year. “It was just a kiss — a nice kiss.”

Radio City Music Hall was the latest stop of the Crossroad actress’ Piece of Me world tour. The North American leg of the trek concludes on Sunday, July 29, before traveling overseas to Europe. The show largely mirrors Spears’ four-year Las Vegas residency, which was also titled Piece of Me.

“This round of shows … are back to back,” she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I don’t have time apart, besides flying. My show is a workout in itself. It really keeps you strong.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!