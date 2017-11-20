Pop, pop, it’s showtime! Bruno Mars debuted the first trailer for his highly anticipated TV special 24K Magic Live at the Apollo on Monday, November 20.

The Grammy winner, 32, filmed the electrifying concert at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City, in addition to taping some behind-the-scenes moments at local Harlem businesses. The hourlong primetime special kicks off with an epic performance atop the Apollo’s landmark marquee.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September that Mars was rehearsing for the top-secret show. “He’s been working 24/7 to make sure it’s perfect,” a source said at the time. “Bruno is a perfectionist and has been involved in every aspect of everything — lighting, set design, everything. It’s super slick with great, colorful sets. He’s been lovely during rehearsals. So down-to-earth and warm to the crew.”

The concert includes performances of songs from the entertainer’s acclaimed third album, 24K Magic, including “That’s What I Like,” “Versace on the Floor” and, of course, the title track.

“Bruno Mars is the ultimate live performer of this generation,” CBS Entertainment executive vice president of specials, music and live events Jack Sussman said in a statement. “He is the very definition of event television. He burns the roof off the Apollo while paying respect to its tradition and history. We at CBS are proud to be broadcasting his first TV special.”

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo airs on CBS on Wednesday, November 29, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!