Does anyone else have Dawson tears? Busy Philipps isn’t interested in reprising her role as Audrey Liddell on Dawson’s Creek.

“No, I wasn’t even in the finale, was barely on the show,” Philipps, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove Gala in Hollywood on Thursday, May 18. “I totally appreciate, though, that it means a lot to a lot of people and that they really love it!”



The Cougar Town alum joined the beloved coming-of-age series in a recurring role in season 5. Audrey was Joey Potter’s (Katie Holmes) freshman roommate at Worthington College and briefly dated heartthrob Pacey Witter, played by Joshua Jackson.

Dawson’s Creek, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003 on the WB, also starred James Van Der Beek (Dawson Leery) and Philipps’ real-life BFF Michelle Williams (Jen Lindley). The duo met on the show and often attend red carpet events together. Philipps is even godmother to Williams’ and the late Heath Ledger’s 11-year-old daughter, Matilda.



Philipps, meanwhile, is mom of daughters Birdie, 8, and Cricket, 3, with husband Marc Silverstein. (ICYMI: Philipps documented their recent Disney cruise trip on Instagram!)

“Birdie gets [that I’m an actress] but she’s also an L.A. kid who is very savvy and goes to school with a lot of kids whose parents are far more famous than I am. So she’s not super impressed with me now,” Philipps told Us on Thursday. “Cricket doesn’t really understand what I do. She really doesn’t. When I was shooting my pilot she did come to set one day and say, ‘Oh, this is mama’s new movie.’ But I just don’t think she fully understands that.”

Philipps and Happy Endings alum Casey Wilson are currently campaigning to get their Sackett Sisters pilot picked up on NBC. Dedicated fans have been sharing “#MustSeeSackett” on social media in support.

