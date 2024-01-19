There’s a new detective in town, and according to Camryn Manheim, he’s “dreamy.”

Reid Scott is set to make his debut as New York City detective Vincent Riley during the Law & Order season 23 premiere on Thursday, November 18.

“Not only is he not too hard on the eyes, he’s a fantastic actor and he brings such a lightness and happiness to the set,” Camryn, 62, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Law & Order: SVU 25th Anniversary Celebration on Tuesday, January 16, in New York City about her new costar.

Camryn also told Us that she had an immediate connection with Reid, 46, because he’s such a “huge fan” of her son, Milo Manheim.

“I texted him to welcome him aboard. He’s like, ‘Listen, thanks for welcoming me aboard. I just want you to know I’m going to fanboy out over your son,’” Camryn recalled. “And then Milo came to the set and made all his kids a video. It’s all in the family.”

Camryn joked that she often feels like “a nepo mom” because of Milo, who has created quite the name for himself in Disney Chanel’s Zombies franchise and Paramount+’s School Spirits.

“People love my son, which I’m so happy they do,” she gushed. “I just bask in the glory.”

Reid is taking over for Jeffrey Donovan, who played Detective Frank Cosgrove for seasons 21 and 22 of the show. (Us Weekly confirmed Donovan’s departure from the show in November 2023.)

Camryn’s Law & Order character, Lieutenant Kate Dixon, “personally recruited” Reid’s Detective Riley onto the squad, TVLine revealed earlier this month when sharing a first look at the character. Detective Riley will partner up with Mehcad Brooks’ Detective Jalen Shaw, who joined the show during season 22.

The original iteration of Law & Order returned to NBC for its 21st season in February 2022, nearly 12 years after its original cancellation in 2010. Sam Waterston reprised his role as DA Jack McCoy for the revival. Anthony Anderson also returned as Detective Kevin Bernard for season 21 before departing the show after 10 episodes. He was replaced by Brooks when season 22 premiered in September 2022.

Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi round out the revival’s cast as ADA Nolan Price and ADA Samantha Maroun, respectively. They are both set to return in season 23.

Law & Order airs on NBC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.