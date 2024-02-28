Can You Count Out A Luxury Travel Experience In 2024?

Seeing photos of vacationing stars like Gwenyth Paltrow in Italy, Dua Lipa in Greece, or Taylor Swift in the Maldives can trigger serious envy, but luxury travel expert Stephanie Davis says luxe vacations are for everyone.

“You are meant to be on a private yacht in the South of France with an Aperol spritz in hand, as well as first in line at the 7:00 a.m. school drop-off in your pajamas; it’s called balance,” Davis says. The Ironman triathlete now finds her thrills escaping to places like the Maldives, St. Barths, Italy, India, and the French Riviera

A luxury vacation can be an investment in self-care, letting you transcend the ordinary hassles and distractions of life to find true relaxation. And prioritizing memorable experiences over material possessions can cultivate a deeper sense of fulfillment and lead to an enriched and balanced existence.

With tourism on the rise in 2024, it can be difficult to get reservations just about anywhere, but Davis says splashing out on luxury accommodations has the added benefit of access to premium amenities and high-end experiences. These establishments often have concierge services that can secure coveted reservations at top-tier restaurants, spa services, private lounges, and personalized experiences.

“Imagine flying all the way to Paris to live out your ‘Emily in Paris’ dream only to arrive at the restaurant and not be able to get in,” Davis said. “Having access to red-carpet treatment makes all the difference between having a good vacation and an amazing vacation.”

Davis recommends hiring a luxury travel designer to navigate the complexities of all your travel logistics and curate custom itineraries for a seamless travel experience.

“They do all of the hard work for you which allows you to relax and enjoy the anticipation of your trip without the stress of organizing every aspect,” Davis said.

For solo travelers, Davis says “luxury is the way to go.”

“Exclusive hotels and luxury accommodations provide a heightened sense of safety and security for solo travelers,” Davis said. “These establishments often prioritize guests’ safety by anticipating their individual needs with an emphasis on privacy, exclusivity and security. Most luxe accommodations offer guides, private transportation, private tours and exclusive solo experiences.

And if luxury travel feels financially out of reach, Davis recommends turning it into a shared adventure with friends.

“Traveling in a group can significantly reduce expenses, from accommodation costs to group discounts on activities,” Davis said. “By sharing the joy of luxury exploration with friends you not only create lasting memories, but also open the door to a more accessible and luxurious opportunity that might otherwise be unattainable.”

“Delaying your luxury travel plans might mean forgoing the chance to be a part of some extraordinary moments and the memories they bring,” Davis said. “Embrace the now and say goodbye to postponing the dream vacation to Italy that’s been sitting on your vision board since 2012 and say buongiorno to Lake Como in 2024.”



TMX contributed to this story.