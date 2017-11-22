How rude! Can you pour yourself a glass of wine at someone else’s holiday party, or re-gift a present you don’t want? Candace Cameron Bure stopped by Us Weekly to weigh in on awkward family holiday situations with a game of “OK for Bure or No Way?” Watch the video to see what she had to say!

When asked if she thinks it’s OK to talk politics at the dinner table, Bure, 41, was adamant in her response: “OK for Bure! I get tired of talking about the fluffy stuff. Let’s get to the meaty stuff right away!”

How about buying store-bought food and saying you made it? “No way! Just fess up.” She admitted, though, that cooking isn’t her forte. “My husband is the cook in the family. I bake cookies for Christmas. All three of my kids – they’re actually pretty good cooks themselves. They might be better than me!”

The Fuller House actress will not only be busy making cookies and working this season, but she’s also starring in not one, but two roles in her new holiday movie – Switched for Christmas.

“I play twin sisters. One is a suburban mom of two, the other is a corporate, working single woman. Each of them think their lives are a little bit easier, so they decide to switch places,” she told Us. “It was very challenging. It was memorizing seven pages of dialogue of me talking to me. It was difficult to make sure the characters were two different people!”

Switched for Christmas premieres Sunday, November 26, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

