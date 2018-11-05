Oh, Mylanta! Candace Cameron Bure stopped by Us Weekly’s New York City studio to chat about her new children’s book, Candace Center Stage, but the Full House alum, 42, also went back to her roots. From Zack Morris to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, watch the actress take a trip down memory lane while guessing some of the most famous ’90s stars’ catchphrases in the video above!

When she’s not busy on set of Fuller House, the star is working on expanding her love of children’s books into a series. Bure told Us that she’s been wanting to write them for two decades – and there are definitely more to come. “This is the first of many little Candace adventures. There’s always a little lesson learned in the book and it really encourages kids to have confidence, keep trying. Don’t be afraid to fail. At the end of the day, it’s OK to be yourself.”

Candace Center Stage is available on Amazon and in bookstores now!

