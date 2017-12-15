A paw-fect ending. Gary Fisher earned a well-deserved cameo in the newest Star Wars film.

The faithful companion of the late Carrie Fisher has been waiting for the day he could see his mom on the big screen — and he got a surprise for the ages. The French bulldog can be seen in the newest series film The Last Jedi.

After much speculation, the film’s director, Rian Johnson, confirmed the cameo in a tweet on December 5.

“YES! Wow, good eyes!” he wrote in response to a follower who said, “@rianjohnson we @FanthaTracks want to know if you can confirm this cute little creature is #spacegary in #TheLastJedi”

YES! Wow, good eyes. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 6, 2017

And premiere night wasn’t just for the stars of the movie. During the screening in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 14, the actress’ former assistant, Corby McCoin, who has been taking care of the canine, brought him to the special event.

While she had the pup on her lap, she admitted to ABC reporter Veronica Miracle that the dog “perked up” when he saw Fisher on the big screen.

Back in October, the Insta-famous dog shared a video on his account where he could be seen watching the trailer for the movie. The emotional snap was captioned, “Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars”

As previously reported, Fisher went into cardiac arrest while in-flight with Gary. She passed away in December 2016 at the age of 60. Gary was beyond a pet to the legendary actress. He was a constant companion who acted as a therapy dog helping with her bipolar disorder. He accompanied her to many interviews and red carpet events, including the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2016 and the screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!