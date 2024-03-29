Elsbeth Tascioni, the colorful lawyer seen on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, uses her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD in the new investigative procedural, Elsbeth. Elsbeth will air two back-to-back new episodes on Thursday, April 4 at 9|8c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ before returning to Thursdays, 10|9c beginning April 11.

Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston stars as Elsbeth as she leaves her successful legal career in Chicago behind to tackle crime in the Big Apple—at least three tote bags at a time. To solve New York City’s most confounding cases, she uses her keen (yet unconventional) insight, a sense of humor, and amazing forearms.

Elsbeth doesn’t reveal anything without a warrant, but didn’t object to giving Us Weekly an exclusive peek inside one of her countless carryalls. Why so many? “Bags are like friends — you can never have too many,” she says.

Watch the video above or keep scrolling to see what Elsbeth never leaves home without.

Cell phone

“I’m not super great with technology,” she confesses, “but I’ve mastered answering the phone and I’m working on my TikTok dancing.”

Lip Balm

“I cannot emphasize the importance of lip moisturization,” she exclaims. In fact, she keeps a different flavor in each tote to help organize her bags by smell – today she had pineapple!

Safety Pins

“These are really great for fixing a hem or altering a client’s low-cut blouse, depending on the judge,” she confides.

Pen and Notepad

“It’s great for taking a witness statement or leaving a note when you accidentally eat someone’s lunch from the community fridge. I’m sorry, Captain, but that pasta salad — it looked so good,” Elsbeth admits.

Brightly Patterned Scarf

“It’s not only important to keep your neck warm,” she adds, “it also says, ‘Hey, I’m fun. I’m fun. Do not fear me.’”

String Cheese

“This isn’t normally in here,” she admits, “I just didn’t get to have lunch before we did this. Needed a little snack.”

Pink Water Bottle

“The US National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine determined that an adequate daily fluid intake is roughly 11.5 cups or 2.7 liters of fluids a day for women,” Elsbeth informs us, “so hydrate, ladies and make sure you’re always near a bathroom.”

(Another) String Cheese

Like she said, “I didn’t get to eat before this, so I thought I should bring two.”