Carrie Underwood better get ready! The country songstress’ husband, Mike Fisher, showcased his vocal skills in a hilarious spoof of her song “Before He Cheats.”

The 38-year-old professional hockey player teamed up with Entertainment Tonight to put a spin on the 2005 hit tune originally sung by Underwood, 35. Fisher’s rendition, however, was titled “Before She Bleats.”

The spin-off is based around the hunting-themed clothing brand, Catchin’ Deers, which Fisher and pal Austin Casselman founded together. The NHL star joked to the outlet: “I think most people know she’s not a hunting fan, so I think she wanted to be able to plead the fifth and then be surprised. We just wanted to have fun with it [and] obviously showcase my vocal talent.”

In the clip, Fisher can be seen in a red plaid shirt and trucker hat while he recites song lyrics that closely mimic those in the American Idol alum’s song.

“Right now he’s probably out grazing with a corn-fed doe and it’s probably getting frisky,” Fisher croons. Later he added: “Maybe next time she’ll think before she bleats.”

As for whether or not the business partners had to check with the “Cry Pretty” songstress — who is a vegetarian — about permission to use the song, Fisher quipped: “Carrie didn’t write the song — we didn’t have to go through her, thank goodness. She might not have approved it.”

The athlete also added that his wife of almost eight years has a good sense of humor and will probably “have a laugh with it.”

Fisher and Underwood tied the knot in 2010, and are parents to 2-year-old son Isaiah. Earlier this year, Underwood announced that they are expecting their second child together following three devastating miscarriages in a two-year span.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!