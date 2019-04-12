Guilty of a DUI … decorating under the influence! Carson Kressley has been putting his decorating skills to the test on his series Get a Room with Carson & Thom, so every now and then he has to take the edge off. The Queer Eye alum, revealed that fun fact, plus so much more in a game of “Never Have I Ever” with Us Weekly. From admitting to “borrowing” something from set and never returning it, to binging the new Queer Eye, Kressley didn’t hold anything back. Watch the exclusive video above!

The designer, 49, stars alongside former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy castmate Thom Filicia on his Bravo series and when asked if he’s ever stolen anything from set, he was quick to sip on his champagne glass and admit: “Stolen, that sounds criminal. I haven’t stole, but I have borrowed and not yet returned. I think I actually may have borrowed and not yet returned a ficus tree from last season on set at Get a Room. It’s doing great.”

When he’s not tending to his ficus tree or designing rooms, the RuPaul’s Drag Race judge likes to binge-watch every Housewives series and even the new Queer Eye, who the cat of which he would love to have a “makeover-off” with.

“Never have I ever binge-watched the new Queer Eye. That’s also a lie, Kressley told Us Weekly. “I’ve done that. Cheers queers!”

Catch Kressley on Get a Room With Carson & Thom on Bravo, and RuPaul’s Drag Race, airing on VH1 Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

