Ending with a bang! The Wednesday, March 7, season finale of Catfish turned one of the most perplexing and twists yet into what was, quite possibly, the happiest ending in the show’s history.

When Catfish producers first heard from Savenia from Rochester, it was in the form of an email. The then 17-year-old had reached out to the show about a guy she’d been dating online for five years, Dylan. In a cryptic email message she confessed, “I’m not the person he thinks I am. I guess this makes me a Catfish.” Unbeknownst to Savenia, her online beau of five years also reached out to the show some months later asking for help identifying Savenia.

Host Nev Schulman immediately decided to fly Dylan out to Los Angeles. After meeting the 18-year-old aspiring wedding cake designer, Nev and co-host Max Josephs were convinced he was the victim of a Catfishing scheme. Considering his girlfriend Savenia refused to video chat, would never meet up in person and had a slew of overly staged modeling shots on her Facebook profile, all signs pointed to her being a bonafide Catfish.

When Savenia agreed to meet Dylan in L.A., she admitted over the phone, “I’m not really who I say I am.” Obviously the last thing anyone expected was for Savenia to show up looking exactly like her photos, but that’s precisely what happened. The tall, attractive young woman excitedly bounded out of a producer’s car and into Dylan’s arms, hugging him emotionally. So, why did she claim to be a Catfish?

Savenia revealed that she assumed she was a Catfish because she “posted a lot of photos of me looking really good, like photoshopped.” She added, “I feel like I was Catfishing him. My boobs were photoshopped. My butt was photoshopped.” Max flatly called her out explaining that in today’s world, it is assumed that everyone posts edited photos. Nev agreed, saying, “You don’t look that different.”

Aside from her misinterpretation of the true meaning of being a Catfish, Nev and Max were thrilled for this love story to reach a happy ending. Nev exclaimed, “I’m overjoyed. This very rarely happens for us.” Three months later, the duo had plans to move in together and appeared madly in love.

