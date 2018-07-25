“I thought about ending my life, but he was just always there for me.” The heartbreaking and raw admission from Breana, 26, made hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph determined to get to the bottom of her suspicious online relationship on the Wednesday, July 25, episode of Catfish.

The drama kicked off with Breana video chatting and begging for the hosts’ help to track down the truth about her online boyfriend of 11 years, Joshua. Breana explained that she was “teased growing up” because of her “darker complexion” and after suffering from suicidal thoughts, her relationship with Joshua – who called her “wifey” and promised of starting a family together – helped build her up. Moved by her story, Nev and Max began their research.

After discovering that Joshua’s Facebook profile was indeed authentic, Nev and Max were shocked to discover that he was talking to several other women online. Additionally, Nev and Max spoke with a woman, Ashley, who admitted that Joshua had also called her “wifey” and even stayed at her apartment as recently as a few days ago. When Nev and Max revealed to Breana that Josh had been talking to several other women behind her back, Breana broke down in tears, clearly devastated.

After meeting up with Joshua’s sister, Nev, Max and Breana were sent on a wild goose chase, stopping in Victorville, California and later Las Vegas, struggling to locate Joshua. Finally, he appeared at the edge of a dead-end suburban road. He then explained to Breana that he “wasn’t avoiding meeting her,” and blamed his lack of video calls on technology saying, “Granny’s computer was garbage.” Joshua then went into a heartbreaking story about his financial struggles.

“All I’ve ever heard when I was little was, ‘Whatever you do, be financially stable,’ but I just don’t have anything,” he told her before confessing that he had struggled with being homeless and that he’s been in and out of transitional homes. He added that he felt depressed after losing his job and talked to other women to find “people who would make him feel good.”

Max later called Joshua out on his womanizing behavior. “Your words have power over girls and you’re misusing that power,” he said. Joshua agreed. Breana ultimately ended their relationship. Two months later she was happy and single and “seeing a positive outlook on life.”

Catfish airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

