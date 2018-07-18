What’s more romantic than uncovering a catfish mystery together? The Wednesday, July 18, episode of Catfish featured host Nev Schulman alongside his wife and guest cohost, Laura Perlongo. With regular cohost Max Joseph out of town, the husband and wife team met with Angel from Oakland, California, to help her discover the true identity of her online beau, Jordan.

Angel, who admitted to being in an on-again, off-again long term relationship with a man named Brandon, said that Jordan was there for her via text at moments when Brandon wasn’t. Now at a crossroads, Angel was ready to discover Jordan’s identity and make a choice between her real life beau and her online love interest.

After discovering the man in Jordan’s photos belonged to a popular Instagram account, Nev and Laura were determined to discover the real person behind the “Jordan” facade. After Angel admitted to never having spoken on the phone with Jordan, Nev and Laura were surprised to discover that Angel’s best friend Celica had admitted to speaking on the phone with Jordan behind Angel’s back. In an unexpected twist, Celica (a.k.a. “Cece”) admitted to developing feelings for her friend’s online fling, saying, “I just had a baby. I’ve been an emotional wreck, so it feels so good to have somebody who actually cares.”

When Cece admitted to talking to Jordan behind Angel’s back, Angel appeared heartbroken and betrayed. But after sleeping on it, Angel decided she still wanted to know Jordan’s real identity and invited her best friend to meet him at a nearby park. With Nev and Laura leading the charge, the two best friends waited patiently for the real Jordan to arrive. In a calm normal tone, Cece asked Angel if she had hear from Jordan. When Angel said she hadn’t, Cece said, “You wanna know why you ain’t heard from him? Cuz I’m Jordan, stupid bitch.”

In one of the most unexpected Catfish twists of all time, Cece admitted to posing as Jordan in order to get revenge on Angel because “this girl’s been stealing dudes from me for years.” When Angel claimed to not remember the alleged “dude stealing,” Cece clapped back, “You stole three dudes from me, Angel. … Roy, Troy, and Chris.” She then mocked Angel for falling for someone online saying, “You a dumb ass bitch for talking to some stupid ass dude on the internet.”

After things calmed down a bit, Cece admitted to her wrongdoing, saying, “Yes, it was not right for me to fake date her … but I had to get it out.” She then confessed to Angel, “I wanted you to feel hurt like I did.”

The episode concluded with Cece apologizing to Angel’s real life boyfriend, Brandon. Two months later, Brandon and Angel appeared to be together and stronger than ever with Cece making small steps toward repairing her damaged relationship with Angel.

Catfish airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

