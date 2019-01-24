All is fair in love and football! The Wednesday, January 23, episode of MTV’s Catfish showcased the sleuthing talents of former NY Giants running back and Dancing With the Stars winner Rashad Jennings as he joined host Nev Schulman to get to the bottom of a classic catfishing scenario.

Before launching into their case, Nev asked his guest cohost about his transition from footballer to dancer. Rashad gushed, “Dancing has become so cool it’s a part of my life now.” He admitted he’s been, “lighting candles, dancing around to Frank Sinatra.”

As the duo discussed Deven’s case, it was clear that there were a slew of red flags. Deven, who had been flirting with James for three months after meeting on a dating app, admitted that he and his online crush had yet to speak on the phone or FaceTime.

After Nev and Rashad met with Deven at his home in Phoenix, it was clear that he was smitten with James. Deven, who denied calling his flirtation a “relationship” got some sage advice from Rashad who asked, “Do you say goodnight to him?” Rashad added, “Just so you know, whoever you consistently say ‘goodnight’ to, you’re in a relationship with them.” Aw!

Eventually, it was revealed that James had discussed starting a family with Deven and had even invited Deven to spend Christmas with him. This, of course, made it all the more heartbreaking when Nev and Rashad revealed to Deven that James was not the man in his photos. The photos belonged to a man named Jarris whose Facebook and Instagram accounts had both been hacked.

Eventually, Nev, Rashad and Deven headed to Las Vegas to meet up with the mystery person behind the “James” persona. Deven was shocked and disappointed to discover that the true identity behind “James” was actually an ex friend-with-benefits named Sha’quan.

Sha’quan explained that he created the account after Deven ghosted him after sleeping together on and off for years. Sha’quan revealed that his master plan was to invite Deven out to Vegas as James, adding, “James wouldn’t show up, then he’d probably text me, then I’d show up.” Nev and Rashad seemed impressed by the plan, which actually did work. Sha’quan revealed that Deven had reached out to him the day before arriving in Vegas, asking what he was up to.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for Deven and Sha’quan when Deven admitted to not being attracted to him in “a relationship type of way.” Sha’quan appeared heartbroken but willing to move on with his life.

Catfish airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

