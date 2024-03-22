Celine Dion Crashes Boston Bruins Locker Room to Read Starting Lineup

Celine Dion gave a group of professional hockey players a pregame jolt that they’ll likely never forget.

Dion, 55, crashed the Boston Bruins locker room on Thursday, March 21, before their game at Boston’s TD Garden against the New York Rangers to announce the team’s starting lineup.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery introduced Dion, calling it “an honor and a privilege.”

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer entered the locker room with her twin sons, Nelson and Eddy, to a rousing round of applause from the players.

“Thank you so much,” Dion said before launching into her announcement.

She began by making fun of a still-half-dressed member of the team at his locker room stall, joking, “Thank you so much for getting ready for me tonight.”

Dion took her job very seriously, injecting the proceedings with some of her signature diva energy. When she introduced Bruins forward David Pastrnak (a.k.a. “Pasta”), Dion said, “You make me hungry!”

She saved her most dramatic moment, however, for the announcement of Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman (a.k.a. “Bulldog”).

“Last but not least, in goal,” Dion said. “You better bite, you better mean it. Bulldog!”

Dion then joined in as the team mimicked dog noises as they clapped for their goaltender.

Later, Dion and her boys, 13, were shown on the Jumbotron during a break in the action, with Dion earning the honor of “Fan of the Game.” She was also seen solo on the arena’s big screen, rocking out with an air-guitar version of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

The locker room appearance was the latest stop on a hockey tour for Dion and her sons.

Dion met with the Edmonton Oilers on February 8 when they traveled to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights. In addition to her twin sons, the singer was joined by her son René-Charles, 23, for the big meet-up.

In November 2023, Dion and her three boys linked up with Dion’s hometown Montreal Canadiens when they were in Las Vegas. The event marked Dion’s first public outing in nearly four years since being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare autoimmune and neurological disorder, in December 2022.

Dion also made a surprise appearance at February’s Grammy Awards, where she presented Album of the Year to Taylor Swift.