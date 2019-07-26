



The Boys on Amazon takes a deep dive into superheroes like never before — and it’s not pretty sight. In the first episode of the new dark comedy, Starlight () couldn’t be more excited to join a group of elite superheroes called The Seven. After she begins working with them, she reveals to one member, Chace Crawford ‘s The Deep, that she had his poster on her wall as a kid.

A few moments later, he takes that as an invitation and initiates oral sex with her, noting that he has control over her job if she doesn’t do it.

The stars and creator Eric Kripke stopped by Us Weekly’s video suite at San Diego Comic-Con to break down the premiere’s shocking scene — and what happens next.

“I think what the situation highlights a lot is that your reaction to a situation is a bigger determinant of how it impacts you than the situation itself. I think that Starlight does digest it in a positive way and put it forth in a positive way, “ Moriarty, 25, told Us. “It lights a fire behind her ass!”

Kripke then adds that The Deep “spends the entire season suffering” because of what he did. “His character’s a piece of sh-t!”

While Crawford, 34, is nothing like his character, he can see a funny side of him — which is why he wanted to do the role.

“This guy puts up a front in confidence and all this but his only friends were the local lobster down at the bottom of the sea, and that’s who he hung out with. So there is sort of this pathetic side to this guy of insecurity,” the Gossip Girl alum shared.

The Boys is now streaming on Amazon.

