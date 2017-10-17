Who's bridge? OUR BRIDGE! Wonder how many ? have accidentally bounced off & are living down below… #OTH A post shared by Chad Murray (@chadmurray15) on Oct 17, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Lucas Scott is home. Chad Michael Murray returned to the iconic bridge made famous in the opening credits of his long-running series One Tree Hill.

The actor, 36, posed in front of the structure located in Wilmington, North Carolina, where the show was filmed during its nine-year run from 2003 to 2012.

“Who’s bridge? OUR BRIDGE! Wonder how many ? have accidentally bounced off & are living down below… #OTH,” the Buffalo native captioned the Instagram photo.

Murray was in town for EyeCon’s sixth annual “Return to Tree Hill” fan convention, which brings together stars from the show for meet-and-greets, Q&A sessions and even a concert.

Other castmembers in attendance over the weekend of October 13-15 included Murray’s on-screen brother James Lafferty (Nathan), as well as Lee Norris (Mouth), Antwon Tanner (Skills), Stephen Colletti (Chase), Barry Corbin (Whitey), Robbie Jones (Quentin) and Bevin Prince (Bevin).

The weekend closed out with a concert featuring Bryan Greenberg, Tyler Hilton, Kate Voegele and Wakey Wakey, all of whom also appeared on the beloved teen drama over the years.

“Thank you to every stellar OTH fan we saw this weekend. You all never cease to amaze me with your grace, kindness and enthusiasm. As a token of gratitude I offer a picture of these two juicy love cherubs just living their lives yesterday. Sincerely hope you enjoy,” Lafferty captioned an Instagram photo of Hilton and Michael Grubbs (of Wakey Wakey).

One Tree Hill, which ran on the CW and its defunct predecessor the WB, followed the rivalry and kinship of half-brothers Lucas and Nathan Scott as they played basketball and navigated high school in their small town of Tree Hill.

