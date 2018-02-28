Warning: this post contains spoilers from the Tuesday, February 27, episode of The Challenge: Vendettas.

It wouldn’t be an MTV reality show without some friendly competition — or not so friendly, in Marie’s case. The Real World vet was sent into elimination against Kailah, her best friend in the house, during this week’s episode. Unfortunately during the “Basket Case” challenge, Marie couldn’t pull her weight and was sent packing. But that wasn’t the only thing that sent her home. We’re looking at you, Johnny Bananas.

“I was mentally checked out for the majority of the elimination to be honest with you,” Marie told Us Weekly exclusively following her elimination. “Then somebody said, ‘Marie you don’t want to go out like this!’ and that’s when I was like, wait a second, I actually don’t want to go out rolling in a basket.” She then explained that she came very close to beating Kailah, something that wasn’t shown in the edit.

While Marie says she only blames herself for her demise in the game, she also can place a little blame on Johnny Bananas and the #NoteGate situation. In the show, all the girls pointed fingers at each other for the notes that were mysteriously placed in each other’s beds — however, it was actually Bananas who was responsible. He had his sister write the notes at home, then he placed them randomly in the girls’ rooms.

“All of us were so adamant about blaming each other, none of us even thought to blame Johnny,” she told Us. “People came at me and they questioned the fact that I was very quick to say [my close friend] Jemmye’s name … that note went the entire season, so we were always blaming each other. It really created a big rift between my relationship with a lot of the other people on the show and ultimately was probably the reason why I went into elimination to begin with.”

That’s right, Johnny Bananas’ notes may have been responsible for Marie’s elimination. However, she doesn’t take anything that Bananas does or says personally, even when it comes to his jabs on social media. “Johnny sometimes hits below the belt, which isn’t very nice,” Marie admitted, but ultimately, she and Johnny — as well as the rest of the cast — are all bonded through the experience of doing the show. “We all, in this weird kind of way, have this love/hate relationship … Johnny’s the most lovable and hateable person that any of us know.”

For more from Marie and Johnny’s side of #NoteGate, listen to their interviews on our Watch With Us podcast! The Challenge: Vendettas airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

