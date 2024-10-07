Charli XCX has never been one to do things the traditional way — and so, in hilarious scenes on stage in Florida last night (Sunday October 6), she decided to “leak” her own tracklist for the eagerly-anticipated Brat remix album.

While performing at the Kia Center in Orlando as part of her sell-out Sweat tour with Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan, the iconic 360 singer thrust a piece of paper at a fan in the front row, before ordering them to post it on social media after the show.

“This is the tracklist with all the features,” the star, 32, told the hyped-up crowd. “I need somebody to take a picture of it and put it online OK? After the show. You gonna do it? Don’t rip it! Make sure someone gets it!”

Thankfully, the fan in question understood the assignment and within a few hours, the crumpled tracklist had gone viral — so the world now knows that the Brat remix album (aka “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat”), which drops this Friday (October 11) features some incredible guest stars, including The 1975, Robyn, Ariana Grande and The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas.

Since Brat was the album of the summer, creating a whole movement, the update, featuring a ton of A-list collabs, has been the subject of fevered speculation and excitement for months. Earlier in the weekend, Charli XCX herself shared teaser pics via Instagram, showing fake billboards revealing the names of some of the artists who she’s signed up to appear on it — except they were shown as mirror images, making her fans do the work to get the intel.

But, thanks to the singer now kindly leaking the full list last night in Orlando, her fans now know all the details, like the fact that the 360 remix features singer Robyn and rapper Yung Lean, while Grande guest stars on Sympathy Is A Knife.

The 1975’s huge international fanbase will be excited that the band (along with Jon Hopkins) appears on I Might Say Something Stupid, while Addison Rae is listed next to Von Dutch.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX’s long-term friend and rival Lorde sings on Girl, So Confusing — the song rumored to be about her — while artists as diverse as Bon Iver, Billie Eilish and Tinashe are also included on the update.

Teaming up with the star of the moment is a huge opportunity for both up and coming artists breaking through, and established names looking to increase their cool credentials — and, thanks to the singer’s fantastically chaotic promo campaign, it might just be an even bigger hit than the original.

Plus, it’s nice of her to give her publicist weekends off, right?