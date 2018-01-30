The love triangle is heating up on Chicago Fire! During last week’s episode, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) blew off a date with her new fling, Zach, to attend a charity event with Severide (Taylor Kinney). But was it more than just a good deed?

“Aren’t you on shift? They just let you hazmat guys come and go as you please?” Kidd asks Zach in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek when he surprises her with a visit at Firehouse 51. She then adds: “Hey, I’m sorry about canceling that date. I never get migraines like that.”

Why would she lie to him about a night out with Severide if it was just a night to support the city of Chicago? Or maybe it was more. However, she doesn’t shy away when Zach tries again, asking her to “catch an early movie and make fun of it over some beers.”

Even though she takes a look back at Severide, she still accepts.

“I think they’re going to build up more romantic tension as they build up their friendship. The friendship is clicking. The way that these two actors act together is always funny and inspirational for a writer to watch on set,” showrunner Derek Haas told CarterMatt earlier this month about Severide and Stella. “We love that they’re just friends, but there’s also this undercurrent of wanting it to be something more. I think they’ll be two ships passing in the night for a little while, but we’re going to build it up. Hopefully the audience is responding to it; we’ll keep going in that direction.”

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!