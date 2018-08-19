Chris Daughtry Shares His Beats for the Heat: See His Playlist!

Beats for the heat: American Idol alum Chris Daughtry shares his ultimate seasonal playlist with Us.

“Boys of Summer” by Don Henley

“It screams summer. It makes have this sense of driving with the rooftop down, with your hair blowing in the wind. Obviously, I do remember what that was like when I had hair!”

“Summer of ’69” by Bryan Adams

“Even though I was born in ’79, 10 years later, because of the immortal words of Bryan Adams, I feel like I know a little bit about the ’60s. I know that Jimmy quit the band, Jody got married. He just took us through a period of his life and really painted a picture.”

“Summertime Sadness” by Lana del Rey

“Actually, every Lana Del Rey song reminds me of the summer, but this one has the word summer in it.”

“Cool for the Summer” by Demi Lovato

“I love that song. I hope she’s doing well. I hope you’re doing well, Demi.”

“September” by Daughtry

“I have to be a little self-indulgent here just because it’s such a personal song to me. It always brings up memories of being a kid, playing out in the rain in the summertime. It’s probably one of my favorite songs I’ve written.”

“Endless Summer Nights” by Richard Marx

“If you were around in the ’80s, you can’t not think of that song. I remember the video on MTV. It just always brings me back to my childhood.”

“In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“I never really thought of this song as a summer song until I saw it in The Hangover, which I saw in the summertime. It always brings me back.”

“Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince

“You can’t not have that. IT should have been No. 1, actually!”

His rock band, Daughtry, recently released their alum Cage to Battle, out now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!