At the end of the Kevin-centric episode, the audience — as well as Kevin himself — received a bombshell: Kate has lost the baby. Next week’s episode will dive deeper into her story and what happened, but fans of the show were immediately upset about the ending.

😭😭😭😭😭😭 Kate lost the baby 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #ThisIsUs why you gotta be like that — ╰DΣSIRΣ╮ (@desire0092) November 15, 2017

Now I have to go through the next week knowing Kate lost the baby!! #ThisIsUs 😢😢😢 — LADY_in_MD (@LADY_in_MD) November 15, 2017

Almost made it through he whole episode without crying and they just had to say “Kate lost the baby” 😕😐😢😭 Really?!?!? #ThisIsUs does NOT play fair — thejadedvoice (@thejadedvoice) November 15, 2017

Following the response, Chrissy Metz took to Twitter to express her feelings on the twist.

“It’s devastating, I know, but @ThisIsUsWriters take us on the journey of despair to express an important story line and situation we are often too afraid to discuss,” she responded when a heartbroken fan asked how this could happen.

Creator Dan Fogelman also chimed in, defending the arch.

“We didn’t want it to happen to them. But we’re trying to capture real life, and it happens. A lot,” Fogelman tweeted. “Next week is a difficult, ultimately life-affirming ep about love & family. We hope you’ll watch it & talk about it – not enough people do.”

Neither Toby (Chris Sullivan) nor Kate appeared in this week’s episode, but next week will be Kate-centric; it’s titled “Number Two,” as she was the second-born.

“It just happened,” Toby says in the promo for next week. Kate responds: “Toby, it happened to me. It didn’t happen to you … I feel like I failed you.”

Additionally, Kevin (Justin Hartley) spent the episode ignoring calls from both Kate and Toby. Up next, viewers will soon see how the loss of her baby impacts their relationship as well.

“One of her rocks is Kevin. Or her main rock,” Harley told Entertainment Weekly. “We sorted through all that at the beginning of the year. That was the whole thing that Kevin and Toby had, like, ‘I’m the guy now.’ And Kevin’s like, ‘Well, I’ve been the guy. I don’t know what to tell you.’ She had to go through this whole thing without her brother that she’s gone through everything with. So it’s going to take a lot because all those gaps that he fills in for her are now just gaping. She’s going to have to lean on somebody else, I would assume.”

