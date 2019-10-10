Christina Hendricks Details ‘Mad Men’ Cast’s Group Text Chain





Keeping in touch! The cast of Mad Men may not work together every day anymore, but they still chat often via text message, Christina Hendricks recently revealed to Us Weekly exclusively.

“We’re all on a chain. I was actually with [creator] Matt Weiner last night hanging out,” the actress, 44, told Us at the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at the Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles on October 5. “The holidays [we] always [have] a big one, where everyone writes in. Someone will sort of instigate one [text], and it’ll go on for, like, two days.”

However, fans of the AMC series will have to catch reruns if they want to see the cast together. “No, everyone’s busy,” she replied when asked about possibly doing a reboot.

Hendricks starred as Joan Holloway in Mad Men, appearing in all 92 episodes of the series, which aired from 2007 to 2015. The cast also included Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser and January Jones. After the series wrapped, many of the cast revealed to Us what they had taken from the classic set.

Moss took “Peggy’s red thermos” while John Slattery took — with permission — “the desk lamp from Roger’s office.” Meanwhile, Hendricks took multiple items!

“I took things from Joan’s apartment — a serving tray, a picture, glasses. Now they’re in my home, and it makes me smile every time I see them,” the Toy Story 4 star said at the time. However, not even Hendricks knew how big of a hit the period drama would be. In fact, she was dropped by her agent shortly after landing the role.

“They said, ‘It’s a period piece, it’s never going to go anywhere. We need you to make money and this isn’t going to make money,'” the Tennesse native recalled in a 2014 interview with Guardian. “They ended up dropping me. I had been on several shows that were meant to be the big ones, that would go on forever, and they didn’t. So there was no sure bet, and I’d already taken a chance on them and I felt, why not do the one you’re in love with and take a chance on that?”

While she had already starred in a ton of series, including Undressed, The Court, Firefly and Kevin Hill, it was the drama that skyrocketed her career; the series won 16 Emmy Awards and 5 Golden Globes. Hendricks, for her part, was nominated for 6 Emmys. After the series ended, she landed roles on Hap and Leonard, Another Period, Tin Star and Good Girls.

