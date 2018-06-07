Back in business! The women of Claws are back on top – but still have a lot of work to do when season 2 returns on Sunday, June 10.

In a new sneak peek of the premiere, Niecy Nash’s Desna sits down Uncle Daddy (Dean Norris) and the gang inside the Nail Artisans of Manatee County – and she looks ready to go out, but she is not there to party!

“Two deposits a week is not enough,” she tells the group. When Kenneth tries to explain that the safe is “overflowing,” the numbers are down because “the hustlers are sleeping on the job.”

“Some weeks they don’t even come in,” he adds, which does not make Desna happy. So, she sends Uncle Daddy on a mission to meet new clients.

“We need new wholesale. I set up a breakfast meeting with you with the rep from Boca. He has a very competitive price on generic Oxy,” she tells him. He is ready with a sarcastic remark.

“Something tells me you’re getting off on how s—t’s going on,” he answers. It’s then that she reminds him who is boss.

“Welcome to the new normal. The Russians got you by the sort hairs,” she tells them, demanding that they “turn this s—t around.”

Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran and Jenn Lyon will all return for the second season. Claws returns to TNT Sunday, June 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

