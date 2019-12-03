



A festive evening! Christmas has come early in the country world with the 10th annual CMA Country Christmas. Every year, the special, put on by the Country Music Association, brings together some of country music’s biggest stars for a festive night of tree lighting, holiday traditions and of course, performances of Christmas classics.

In the past, Tony Bennet, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Little Big Town, Reba McIntyre, Diana Krall, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Chris Young and Brad Paisley have performed.

This year features an entirely new lineup. Get all the details below.

Who’s Hosting?

Trisha Yearwood will take the stage and perform. “Music, memories and enjoying the season with loved ones are what make Christmastime so special,” the 55-year-old country singer said in a statement. “Hosting CMA Country Christmas is an opportunity to share joy and celebrate the holidays with friends and family everywhere.”

Who Else Is Performing?

In addition to Yearwood, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley, for KING & COUNTRY, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, CeCe Winans, Brett Young and Chris Young are all set to take the stage.

Additionally, the women of the night — Yearwood, Chenoweth, Kelly, Scott and Winans — will unite on stage for a powerful performance of the Christmas carol “Children Go Where I Send Thee.”

What Other Christmas Songs Will Be Performed?

The following are just a few of the carols to expect: “Little Drummer Boy,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride,” “White Christmas,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Run, Run Rudolph,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and many more. Plus, Yearwood will sing a medley of Silver Bells,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Winter Wonderland.”

Where Is It Being Held?

The event took place at Belmont University’s Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and was taped in September.

When Does It Air?

CMA Country Christmas airs on ABC Wednesday, December 3, at 8 p.m. ET.